UNITED STATES—Federer joins a growing list of athletes missing out on Olympic gold this summer for various reasons. The 39-year-old underwent two knee operations last year.

Federer expressed his disappointment for missing out on this year’s Olympics. When speaking to the press recently, Federer said he’s sad that he will miss the opportunity to honor his country. He hopes to return by the end of the year following his surgery and rehabilitation.

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer took part in the Olympics from 2000 to 2012, winning both men’s gold in 2008 in Beijing and men’s silver singles in 2012 in London. Because of another knee injury, he missed the 2016 Olympics and will miss out this year too.

The last major win was in January 2018. He won the Australian Open, the penultimate Grand Slam competition. However, since then, playing any form of competitive tennis has been difficult. Eliminated in the quarterfinals, Federer competed at Wimbledon this year without much success.

In July, 20-time Slam winners Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin and Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, and Nick Kyrgio announced they would not participate in this year’s games. Many previous year champions have all announced that they will be skipping the Tokyo Olympics citing a variety of reasons.

He may not be competing in this year’s Olympics, but this star tennis player has a long history of success. Let’s take a look at some of Roger Federer’s greatest tennis moments.

Winning His First Wimbledon

Of course, Federer’s debut at Wimbledon resulted in a grand slam for the green tennis player.

Federer was busy playing poorly in Roland Garros only a month before, but he had minimal difficulty taking the championship.

It was a sign of things to happen as soon as his reign started and his dominance continued at the All-England Club.

Winning the French Open

The reign of Federer saw him take hard courts and grass courts year after year against some who were unable to fight him on these surfaces.

But Clay has always been the one who escaped him.

Rafael Nadal prevented Federer from winning Roland Garros even during his first rounds. Federer could only take his lone French Open title once the tireless Spaniard succumbed in the early games.

Having won slams in all four arenas and matching Sampras’ excellent slam record, he has thus become widely recognized as the greatest tennis player ever.

Holding All Four Major Titles

When the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate turned fierce, a win in all four major competitions would prove him to be the rightful titleholder.

This gain led him to be one of the few who had done their duty to win slams on every surface and even overshadowed their total number of grand slam titles.

Winning the French Open-Wimbledon Double

Few feats are more challenging in tennis than the same calendar year for both the French Open and Wimbledon. By playing the two turnouts in close proximity means less recovery time. Federer won both, despite the terrible year he had had previously.

Winning Five WTF Championships

Some consider the World Tour Finals like a fifth big slam. The competitive level is incomparable: it consists exclusively of the eight best players in the world.

Federer managed to prove his GOAT title this time around and solidified the fact that he is a genuinely talented sportsman that many still fear of the court to this day.

Defending His Title

After having yet another lousy round at the French Open, he managed to grab the title at Wimbledon in the same year.

However, the championship that year was far more of a test than the previous year.

Andy Roddick took the first set, took a break in the second, and looked like he was in charge of the match.

But a much-needed plummet delay gave Federer the time to regroup and defend his title while demonstrating that it was not just a fluke the year before.

Winning Five Consecutive U.S. Opens

Federer dominates every court he sets foot on, and the U.S Open hardcourt was no exception. This time around, he demonstrated that he was the first player since Bill Tilden to win five in a row at Flushing Meadows year after year.

In doing so, he has become one of the greatest hardcourt players ever.

World Number One Tennis Player

In 2004 Federer became World No. 1 and remained there until 2008. This achievement is one that few have come close to in the open era.

In 2004, 2006, and 2007, and at least one in every other year, Federer would take three major slam titles until he finished his reign. Taking the title as the best player on the planet and was among the most dominant in history in his seasons as World No. 1.

Winning His 16th Grand Slam Title

Federer won more slam titles in the open era than any other player and could win more in the future.

Some claim that there have been others, but Roger stands alone with this accomplishment when it comes to the truth. It’s a shame that we won’t be able to see one of the greatest tennis players competing at this year’s Olympic games. Federer’s tennis career is proof that he would have dominated the competition yet again and further solidified the fact that he is one of the greatest tennis players of all time.