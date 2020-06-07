BEVERLY HILLS—At 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, a brush fire erupted at 1300 North Beverly Drive in Beverly Crest. It began at one acre in size then grew to approximately three acres by 9:50 a.m.

The fire slowly burned uphill. There was no wind and it was a terrain driven fire according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. In response to the difficulty of navigating the heavy brush, LAFD’s initial strategy was to use water drops while ground crews positioned hose lines.

At 9:50 a.m. LA County Fire Air Operations entered the scene and assisted with water drops. More ground crews from LA County FD and Beverly Hills FD arrived and helped on site. There was steady progress to eliminate the fire. A power line went down and fire crews were informed of the safety hazard.

In LAFD’s final update on this incident, firefighters achieved 100% containment of the fire at 9:56 a.m. Hand lines were in place and surrounded the entire burn area. The incident commander released air resources while ground crews continued to conduct mop-op operations. No structures were damaged and no injuries occurred.

The examination of this fire will “likely be an extended duration operation due to the mix of un-burned/partially burned and burned fuel within the containment zone. No additional resources are anticipated,” Stewart stated in the public alert.