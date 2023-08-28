SANTA MONICA—A suspect has been arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department who attempted to steal a $40,000 Rolex from the Rolex store located on 159 Santa Monica Place.

On August 21, the SMPD arrived to the Rolex store for a robbery in progress. During the robbery, multiple employees activated emergency alarms, triggering a police response. While officers were enroute, Santa Monica Dispatchers relayed that onsite security were attempting to detain the suspect who was combative during the process.

Upon arrival, officers took Terrence Allen, 26, of Florida, into custody. During the investigation, officers learned that Allen entered the store, requested to view a watch valued at $40,000 and once in hand, he tried to flee. Allen encountered armed security stationed outside and after a brief struggle the property was recovered.

Allen was booked into the Santa Monica Jail and later charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney with armed robbery (211PC) and Grand Theft (487PC). Bail was set at $125,000. The suspect was found to be wanted for a robbery out of the state of Georgia.

The SMPD is asking anyone with details of the attempted robbery to contact Detective I. Tavera in the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451, or the Santa Monica Police Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.