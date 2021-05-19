SHERMAN OAKS—Terrence Jenkins, 39, actor, entertainment journalist and model, known to the world as Terrence J and the former host of BET’s music video show 106 & Park, is seeking a short-term tenant for his Sherman Oaks home. The property consists of 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and was listed for $45,000 per month. The property is 4,600 square feet.

Jenkins hosted 106 & Park from 2006 until 2012 and also worked as the co-anchor of E! News from 2012 to 2015.

The home sits above the foothills of a view of Los Angeles, and is fully furnished with a modern artist style. The three-story home was purchased by Jenkins six years ago for $2.6 million.

The home also has a state-of-the-art media room and fireplace. The home has a living room that is adjacent to the dining room, and the kitchen is centered off the dining region. The property has a glass railed staircase, a disc Jockey station and collectible toys.

The backyard has a modern kitchen and grilling area that sits on the ground level of the home. There is a sports court, spa, and a saltwater swimming pool. The home is listed by Independent agent Theana Vasdekis.

Jenkins appeared in the films “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too.”