CALIFORNIA—On Friday, January 22 Tesla Inc. accused former software engineer Alex Khatilov of stealing trade secrets. Khatilov was ordered to appear before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers regarding the allegations.

According to Tesla’s theft report, Khatilov is suspected of stealing confidential files of code and over 6,000 valuable scripts and transferring them to a personal storage account during the two-weeks he was employed with the company. He was hired December 28, 2020 and his job ended January 6, 2021.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted Tesla a restraining order Friday determining that the allegations were a serious threat. Khatilov was advised to immediately return all emails, files, and records to Tesla and ordered to appear before her, on February 4.

Investigative officials found several thousands of confidential files in Khatilov’s private storage account. Khatilov said he forgot about the files during an interview with authorities, and he tried to destroy the data.

Reports indicated that Khatilov said he was shocked over the lawsuit Tesla filed against him. Tesla sent him a file containing information for new hires. He said he transferred it to his personal Dropbox.

The case is Tesla v. Khatilov, 21-cv-00528, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (San Jose).