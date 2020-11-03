UNITED STATES—In 2019, there were 561,582 car crashes in Texas, and the only state that has a higher number of accidents is Florida. These accidents have led to serious injuries and death throughout the Lone Star State. In fact, there were no days when at least one person did not die in an accident on Texas roadways in 2019.

Types of Crashes in Texas

There are many different types of crashes in Texas just as there are in other states but a few types are more common in the Lone Star State. These include all of the following.

Distracted Driving

In 2019, of the 561,582 car crashes in Texas, 17.4 percent involved distracted driving. Distracted driving is considered anything that takes attention from driving. This can include either texting or talking on a cell phone, changing the radio station, programming your GPS, or turning to talk to someone in the backseat.

You can help avoid accidents by always focusing on driving and pulling off the road and coming to a stop before you answer your phone or text. Don’t turn around to talk to passengers in the rear seat, and try to avoid adjusting the radio once you are traveling.

Intoxicated Driving

Someone dies every 20 seconds in an accident caused by driving under the influence in the Lone Star State. In Texas, anyone with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of more than 0.08 may be arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. However, it is not only alcohol that can result in a driving while intoxicated charge. If a driver has taken drugs that can impair driving, they may also be charged. If you are charged with a child under the age of 15 in the car, you may face a fine of $10,000, up to two years in jail, and the loss of your driver’s license for 180 days.

Each subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated has increased fines and punishments. If you are convicted of drunk driving charges two or more times within five years, you must also install a special ignition switch that prevents you from driving after drinking.

Motorcycle Accidents

Statistics indicate that one person dies on Texas roads in motorcycle accidents each day. In 2019, 412 motorcyclists were killed and more than 1,800 were seriously injured. Experts recommend taking extra care when taking left turns as it is difficult to judge the speed of a motorcycle coming toward you. Look twice when changing names and keep in mind that motorcycles are much smaller than vehicles, making them easier to miss in traffic.

Avoid throwing items out of your car window, such as cigarette butts, as they may injure a motorcyclist riding behind you. When cutting grass, be sure to blow the grass back into your yard and not on the street as cut grass can be treacherous to motorcyclists as it creates a slippery surface on the roadway.

What to Do if You Are a Victim of an Accident in Texas

According to one McKinney lawyer who represents car crash victims, traffic fatalities have been on the decline for many years, but more recently the numbers have surged. With such a high accident rate, there is a good chance that the average Texan will be involved in at least one collision at some point.

If you have been injured on Texas roadways, you need to talk to an attorney who has experience in personal injury resulting from vehicle accidents. If a loved one has died, you may be eligible for compensation including loss of consortium, loss of future wages and their funeral expenses. Your injuries may qualify you for compensation for your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.