MID-CITY — The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a 21-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of Marco Sandoval, a 52-year-old father who was shot to death while walking his dog in March. LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide detectives, the FBI Fugitive Task Force and the San Marcos Police Department coordinated to detain the suspect at his residence in San Marcos, Texas on Wednesday, April 27.

On March 12, 2022, the victim, later identified as Marco Sandoval, 52, was walking his dog near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street in the Mid-City area at around 5 a.m. A dark colored sedan approached and stopped at the Northwest corner of Genesee and Saturn Street. The suspect exited the vehicle, exchanged unknown words with Sandoval then fired two shots at him, the LAPD reported in a statement. The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled Northbound on Genesee Avenue.

By 6:15 a.m, Sandoval’s body was discovered by a passerby who called 911. Paramedics pronounced Sandoval dead at the scene. His dog, Little Torro, was uninjured and reportedly returned home on his own.

A neighbor’s security camera footage captured the dark sedan pulling up, the two shots fired and Sandoval’s dog running away from the scene.

Another neighbor reportedly was woken up by Sandoval and the suspect arguing, then heard the gunshots, NBC4 reported.

The suspect was later identified as Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, a resident of San Marcos, Texas.

West Bureau Homicide detectives and the FBI Fugitive Task Force developed several leads and coordinated with the San Marcos Police Department in order to arrest Styles.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, West Bureau Homicide detectives presented a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney and filed a murder charge against Styles. Styles was arrested at his home in San Marcos, Texas later that day.

Styles was booked in Texas as a fugitive on a murder warrant and will be extradited back to Los Angeles.

Investigators believe that Sandoval was randomly targeted by Styles who was driving a charcoal gray 2020 Ford Fusion SE, with temporary Texas tags. Detectives determined that Styles traveled from San Marcos, Texas and arrived in Florida. Styles then drove cross country from Florida to Los Angeles where he committed the murder on March 12, 2022. It was determined that he then traveled to San Diego before returning to San Marcos, Texas.

Authorities also believe that Styles may be suffering from mental illness and could be involved in other violent crimes.

Marco Sandoval’s daughters described their father as a hard-working, good person who had no enemies. Sandoval is survived by his daughter Andrea, and one other daughter. Sandoval lived blocks away from where he was murdered, for over 20 years.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.