UNITED STATES—November may have just kicked off but think carefully because in about two weeks the biggest cooking day of the year will be upon us. I am referring to Thanksgiving America. Yes. I love Thanksgiving because as someone who loves to cook, there is plenty of opportunity to craft your favorites and to try new things at the same time, while bonding with the ones that you love.

Have you been to a grocery store as of late? If not, you may want to start thinking about crafting that list for the big meal. Especially if you’re cooking, and also if you’re prepping a dish for the family as well. This year, I’m not certain what the family is doing, but we always get down to the last minute where we decide to cook a feast a few days or week at best before the big holiday.

Last year was the first time I cooked a turkey. I do tend to cook, but it has been awhile since planning the big feast. Why? There is so much work that comes with cooking for the family, especially if you have a large one. You have to determine what protein will work best to feed a lot of people. If you have a tight budget, you’re going to have to make it stretch.

The price of food is higher than what it has been in previous years, and if there is anyone who thinks the prices are suddenly going to go down they should think again. It is something we call supply and demand. When the supply is high the price increases, when the supply is low, the price decreases. I say this every year and some people listen and some don’t. Purchase items early. If you need staple goods, there are items that you can store in the cabinet, freezer or fridge that last until the big day. The only items I might hold out on purchasing early are fruits and veggies. If you’re making a banana pudding, not wise to purchase those bananas right now.

Fruits and veggies just don’t have that shelf life, so don’t buy ahead of time and you’re in a situation where you spend more and than it goes to waste and you spend more later. Start putting your list together. It is good to know what you need and what you don’t need so you’re not overspending on unnecessary items. Also there is nothing worse than overspending because you have excess of something that at times could totally go to waste and that is a complete bummer.

Talk to family about what dishes will be crafted for the big meal and who is cooking what. You don’t want people double doing dishes, because nothing says Thanksgiving like two of the same dishes. That opens the door to criticism and an even bigger debacle. Who makes the better mac ‘n cheese or whose mashed potatoes are creamier? Do you really want to start that battle if you don’t have to?

Trust me, I know it never ends well. Yes, you always want to have a little left over because there is nothing like Thanksgiving leftovers, but not so much to the point, three to four days after the big holiday you’re tossing food in the trash. Let’s not be wasteful America, if we don’t have to be. If items you need for your feast or a dish you’re crafting are on sale that hold a long shelf life, buy them NOW. The worst thing people do each and every year is wait until the last minute to purchase items. Look, if you think the week of Thanksgiving you’re going to get epic sales, I hate to disappoint, but it is not happening.

Take it from someone who worked at a grocery chain, it is always two weeks before the holiday or a week before the holiday where you are going to find the best deals on things. Get them now while you can, and if there are some things you can freeze, guess what: do it! It never hurts to purchase that item early because you’ll get an awesome deal, plus it takes time for the Turkey to thaw out.

If you have most of your list prepared and you are in the midst of setting the stage for the dishes to be cooked, get ready for the fun of the prep work. Yes, next week, we will get into the nitty gritty about preparing things early because trust it makes all the difference when it comes to be stuck in that kitchen at times for hours on end without a breather sometimes.

Written By Davy Jones