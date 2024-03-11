HOLLYWOOD—There are awards you want to win, then there are awards that you don’t want to win. I’m referring to the Golden Raspberry Awards, which is better known by many as the Razzies. The worst in cinema received its accolades on Saturday, March 9, just a few hours before the 96th Academy Awards ceremony.

It was a film about a beloved cartoon character Winnie the Pooh that dominated. “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” won five awards including Worst Picture. The terrible horror flick swept in all 5 characters that it was nominated in including Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

It is a sad day when you are seeing iconic childhood characters turned into serial killers. Another bad film, “Expend4bles” earned a bevy of nominations (a total of 7), but walked away with 2 wins including Worst Supporting Actress for Megan Fox and Worst Supporting Actor for Sylvester Stallone. It was actually a big night for Fox, who walked away with a second acting prize for Worst Actress for her performance in “Johnny and Clyde.”

Jon Voight earned the Worst Actor prize for his performance in “Mercy.” There was one bright spot at the 2024 ceremony which was SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher winning the Razzie Redeemer Award for her tireless work during the actors strike in the summer of 2023.

With that said, the Worst in Cinema for 2023 is over, but the worst in movies for 2024 has already begun. I can say at least one movie might be in the running for a bevy of prizes. Any guesses? Let’s not leave any suspense its Tyler Perry’s recent flick “Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa” that was panned NOT only by critics, but the public in a way I haven’t seen for a movie in a very, very long time.