UNITED STATES—Hollywood is considered to be one of the world’s most glamorous locations, so this has to be one of the best places to visit a casino.

Los Angeles and the state of California as a whole are home to plenty of great casinos, so we have picked out five of the best that are well worth checking out.

Hollywood Park Casino

As is clear by the name of our first pick, Hollywood Park Casino is one of the closest places to bet to the famous Hollywood sign and tourist traps like the Walk of Fame.

Originally, this casino was a part of the Hollywood Park Racetrack, which closed down a few years ago. But the area continues to undergo heavy redevelopment, with NFL sides the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers moving into the newly built SoFi Stadium.

There are more than 100 tables for games like poker at the Hollywood Park Casino, while the Century Bar & Grill is a great place to grab a bite to eat while having a bet. Unlike a lot of major casino resorts, Hollywood Park Casino does not offer overnight stays but it does have a Players Club where various VIP perks and bonuses can be earned.

The Bicycle Hotel and Casino

Just a few minutes away from the Hollywood Park Casino is the Bicycle Hotel and Casino, which is known locally as The Bike. Found in Bell Gardens, the Bicycle Hotel and Casino has state-of-the-art amenities with the site having won various casino industry awards over the course of the past couple of years.

On site is a sports bar and grill called Bike Brewery, with the Phoenix Cafe another option for visitors who prefer the sound of an Asian bistro.

Primarily a poker room, the Bicycle Hotel and Casino hosts a tournament series known as the Legends of Poker. The location has often been used as a World Series of Poker venue too.

However, the Bike has been raided by federal authorities a few times, which could put people off from selecting it as their casino to visit during a trip to Hollywood.

Hustler Casino

Just a few miles south of Downtown Los Angeles, the Larry Flynt-owned Hustler Casino is without a doubt one of the top places to bet in Hollywood and the surrounding area.

Open since 2000, Hustler Casino hosts what Flynt has claimed is “the biggest seven-card stud game in the world”, with Phil Ivey among the players to have taken a seat at the table.

Hustler Casino claims to be the only luxury casino in Los Angeles. For anyone unsure whether this would be a good choice for them to visit, browsing can help to identify other options.

Stop off at Larry Flynt’s Bar & Grill during a visit to Hustler Casino for a bite to eat, with their shishkabobs well worth the journey.

Crystal Casino

Dozens of different types of casino games are available at Crystal Casino, which makes it a good choice for those who like to try a variety of options.

Found on the 91 Artesia Freeway, Crystal Casino is therefore within easy reach of all LA’s key locations such as Hollywood.

Casino classics are all available to play at Crystal Casino, with little-known options such as Fortune PaiGow Poker worth giving a go as well. Daily jackpots are offered at this Los Angeles casino, which is one of the top reasons to pick this site for a visit.

Crystal Casino recently underwent a major renovation, which caused upheaval for guests.

Pechanga Resort & Casino

Hollywood visitors have a bit further to go to visit Pechanga Resort & Casino, but it is well worth the travel time as this is one of the best places to bet in the whole of America.

Pechanga Resort & Casino has over 4,500 slot machines to pick from and in terms of gaming space, it is the largest casino in the state of California by some distance.

There are more than 1,000 rooms to stay in at Pechanga Resort & Casino, while a 700-seat bingo facility is among its top-class amenities. There are also 158 table games, while the poker room at Pechanga has dozens of tables as well.

Guests can pick from 20 bars and restaurants at the Pechanga Resort & Casino, which has its own golf course and a 1,200-seat venue called the Pechanga Showroom Theater.

However, the downside is the Pechanga Resort & Casino is over an hour away from Hollywood.