SANTA MONICA—The BINGE Fringe Festival of Free Theatre, the annual Santa Monica Fringe Festival which features artists, companies and performances by Santa Monica and Los Angeles based artists, will go virtual this year. The festival will start from October 19 through November 8.

“Despite the challenges of this worldwide pandemic, we want to embrace an optimism for the future – and this means continuing to produce theatre that aims to connect us, celebrate our strengths and differences, and enrich our lives,” said the Santa Monica Playhouse.

This year, the online live-streaming theatre festival includes shows that range in style from classic comedy to poignant drama, from Shakespearian to one-woman-show, from slam poetry to stand-up comedy and improv, and from parody to fairytale. All the events are free to the public.

“We’re sad and disappointed we are not able to invite in new artists and new audiences into our theatres, and know that online live-streams can never replace the human connection that comes from shared space that is so intrinsic and vital to the theatre, but safety and health come first,” said the organizer.

Artists who will participate in the festival this year include Heather Keller of “Chemo Barbie,” Wendy Hammers of “I Broke Up with Cancer,” Marilyn Anderson of “How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE,” Jannica Olin of “(IM)PERFEKT,” Carla Delaney of “Worth It,” Shelley Fisher of “The Palligator Show,” Cindy D’Andrea of “Cat Shit Crazy,” Bill Berry of “Rose Petals and Ashes” and Rahvaunia of “tHis Is Very IMPORTANT.”

