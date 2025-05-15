CALIFORNIA—Playing casino games online might be a popular and legal activity in many US states but this is not yet the case in California. For people in the state, though, this does not mean that playing classics like roulette or blackjack is off the table. Sweepstakes casinos are not illegal in California and this makes them a viable alternative for keen gamers in the region.

Sweepstakes casinos, though, might be a little unfamiliar to many residents of the Golden State, and you might need more information on them before signing up. Our guide tells you all you need to know about these kinds of online gaming sites.

What are sweepstakes casinos?

Sweepstakes casinos in the US (also known as social casinos) are a special type of online gaming site. While they offer many of the features standard online casinos do, they differ in some key areas. Players do not use their own cash when playing at them but instead used virtual on-site tokens. These can vary between sweeps casinos but are generally known as Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins.

Rather than depositing real money to game with, players use these virtual coins to place bets or spin the reels. This brings us to another unique feature of social casinos – the ability to play games for free. Although it is possible to buy more coins to play with, there is no requirement to do so. Players are instead able to use the free coins given when they sign up, and the regular coins that sites award to game with.

What games can you play at social casinos?

This is an area where social casinos mirror what standard online casinos offer. In general terms, you’ll find the same range of games at sweeps casinos as you would at normal iGaming sites. This includes:

Slots

Jackpot games.

Live games.

Table games.

Can you win real cash prizes at US sweeps casinos?

It is possible to win real-world prizes at sweepstakes casinos. This might sound a little odd when considering that real money play is not allowed at these platforms. The secret involves the virtual Sweeps Coins that players can game with.

Once you’ve built up enough Sweeps Coins from playing, you can redeem them for real-world prizes. These usually include gift cards, vouchers and even cash prizes!

Do sweeps casinos in the US have bonus offers?

Most reputable social casinos in the country do offer a range of bonuses for new and existing players to claim. The most common to find are:

No deposit bonuses for new players.

Daily login bonuses.

Social media comps.

Email coin giveaways.

Bonus offers on coin package purchases.

Can you play on mobile at sweepstakes casinos?

The vast majority of social casinos offer a superb mobile gaming experience. For some, this means a dedicated mobile app to download and play from. Others, though, may just allow you to play directly from your mobile web browser.

If you do your research and find a top sweeps casino to sign up with, you’ll be able to have fun on the go. Just remember to check that the mobile casino offers a good range of games, a variety of bonus offers and the best features that the desktop site has.

How old do you have to be to play at online social casinos?

This varies based on your location and you should always double-check state laws where you are. In many cases (including California) the legal age for social casino play is 18. Some states, though, have set the minimum age for this activity at 21.

Why have sweepstakes casinos become so popular?

There are a few very good reasons why this type of casino has taken off around the US.

To begin with, their free-to-play model eliminates financial risk and makes playing casino games online less stressful. The best social gaming sites are expertly designed to deliver outstanding online security and the best player experience.

The difference in how the law views sweepstakes platforms is also important in terms of their popularity. As is the case in Cali, social casinos are the only legal choice for people in some states, and this has helped them take off. Even in states where standard online casinos are allowed, their innovative approach to casino play online makes social sites a hit.

Which are the best sweeps casinos in the US?

The really great thing about sweepstakes casinos in the US right now is the number of awesome sites to sign up with. Some really do stand out from the crowd, though, and offer a next-level gaming experience.

Pulsz is a prime example and has more than 300 games to enjoy. Known for responsive 24/7 customer support, it also has regular promos to bag. LuckyLand Slots deserves a mention and has its own batch of regular bonuses to claim. Chumba Casino is a well-known name in the sector and uses the latest online security measures to look after players’ details. Available in most states, it offers an enjoyable mobile gaming experience.

Sweepstakes casinos in the US explained

Sweepstakes casinos are a fast-growing part of the online casino sector in the US. This is especially true in states like California, where they represent the only legal way of playing casino games online. If you are thinking of trying them out, our handy guide above tells you all you need to know about them.