UNITED STATES—A single Google search on “gambling strategies” will get you thousands of results with websites competition in the promise that they deliver the perfect recipe for boosting your winning chances. No matter if we’re talking about casino games or sports betting, the popularity of gambling created the proper environment for these guides to exist. And while not all the information you find online is incorrect or biased, if you really want to improve your gambling skills, it’s better to turn to books. Yes, you read that right. There are lots of books on gambling covering casino games, sports betting, lottery and just about every form of gambling known to man. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best gambling books available right now as well as they’re a smarter approach compared to websites.

The Advantages of Taking Your Information from Gambling Books

Unlike the internet, where everyone can just write what they want without posting a source or any sort of background for their statements, most gambling books come with a bibliography. Since we’re living in a free world, not all gambling books have the same quality. However, simply based on the fact that publishing a book is a lot more expensive than creating a website, the books take the lead.

Furthermore, most authors that focus on gambling topics for their books have years of experience behind and some of them are accomplished mathematicians. Again, this fact alone should make you trust a book more than a random statement on Quora. And while we understand that books aren’t exactly what you can call “trendy” right now, most of the best ones come in digital versions as well.

Top-Rated Gambling Books

Hoping that the above-mentioned advantages aroused your curiosity enough to want to check the titles, we’re moving on with the books that can really make a difference. If your aim is to have a better understanding of gambling and improve your skills, check these ones out.

Sharp Sports Betting – Stanford Wong

Sharp Sports Betting is, beyond doubt, the most qualitative book covering the subject of sports betting you can get your hands on. Unlike most other books covering this area, Wong didn’t sacrifice accuracy to improve readability and give readers an easy time. And, believe it or not, that’s exactly what makes it so good. You should know right from the start that reading this book requires commitment and effort and you’ll probably google a lot of terms and concepts. However, the effort is well worth it as you’ll get precious info that is really helpful and useful.

Mensa Guide to Casino Gambling: Winning Ways – Andrew Brisman

Next in line, a book that focuses on casino gambling and everything that comes with it. Admittedly, it is a bit dated considering it was published back in 2004. However, most of the concepts and strategies presented here still stand today. Don’t expect to find online slot rules in this one but if you want to understand the concept of probability and how most casino games work, this is the title for you. Even though it doesn’t offer full information on stuff like new online casino AU or pokies online, the concepts regarding land-based slot machines and table games can be applied in online casinos as well.

American Casino Guide – Steve Bourie

If you thought our previous recommendation is a bit dated and you’d rather go for a book that is updated annually, you’re looking at it. Steve Bourie has over 4 decades of gambling experience and is a known source for tutorials on how to gamble and lots of similar information. Even more than that, each update contains contributions from industry experts such as Bob Dancer, Anthony Curtis, Max Rubin, or John Grochowski. Every edition follows the evolution of the gambling industry and it’s a must-have if you want to fully comprehend how slots work or you’re determined to learn how to play progressive pokies.

Conclusion

Hoping that these three suggestions for books on gambling will help you achieve your goals, we just want to remind you that gambling should always remain a fun and relaxing activity. Reading all these books doesn’t guarantee you will score winnings from gambling and we can’t stress enough the important of responsible gambling.