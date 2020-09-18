UNITED STATES—Estimates vary as to the likely growth of the CBD industry. One survey, picked up by Forbes, suggested that the market could reach an annual value of $20 billion by 2024. A more optimistic report, by Global Market Insights, suggests the CBD market could reach $89 billion by 2026.

Despite this uncertainty, it is incredibly likely that the industry will grow at a rapid rate in the next 5-10 years. It has already exceeded most peoples’ expectations in the last few years. The significant increase in the choice of products is both a help and a hindrance. It is great that consumers have such a wide variety of products to choose from.

People use CBD products for a wide array of reasons. The level of research into its efficacy in managing the symptoms of certain conditions is growing. Some people look for the best CBD products to alleviate anxiety, for example.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology in November 2019, looked at the effects of repeated CBD treatment on teenagers with social anxiety disorders (SAD). It found that users reported a significantly decreased anxiety level after four weeks of daily treatment. The study concluded that CBD was potentially a useful option for anxiety.

However, the regulation of CBD products in some locations is poor. As a result, consumers need to learn more to shop with confidence. We have decided to provide a brief overview of the best CBD products for users new to the market. We have elected to focus on CBD oil, CBD vape juice, and CBD cream.

Best CBD Products – CBD Oil

Using CBD oil is as easy as placing it beneath your tongue, holding it there for 60 seconds, and swallowing. Here are three brands that get it right when it comes to this particular CBD product.

PureKana: This brand takes its CBD directly from hemp grown in Kentucky. There is less than 0.3% THC in all of its products, and it provides full third-party lab reports to prove it. It has a terrific flavor range, and the option to buy a 5000mg bottle.

Best CBD Products – CBD Vape Juice

Once e-cigarettes became popular, it was only a matter of time before the CBD industry implemented the practice. You can use CBD vape juice with vaporizers. It contains thinning agents to ensure the liquid doesn’t get stuck in the device. Let’s check out the best CBD products in this category.

Hemp Bombs: There is an enormous number of flavors, most of which are delicious. Hemp Bombs’ vape juice doesn’t contain THC, and you can get a 4000mg bottle.

Best CBD Products – CBD Cream

CBD cream is among the most popular forms of topical. To use, rub it on your body, wait a while, and enjoy the results. It is a viable option if you want to focus on a specific area of the body like your knee or shoulder. Let’s check out three of the best brands.

Green Roads: This company sells a lot of CBD products, but its CBD Muscle & Joint cream is arguably its best. It has a gorgeous smell, and most customers said it helps them with various issues.

Final Thoughts on the Best CBD Products

