HOLLYWOOD- It’s been hard being a moviegoer these past few years. No wonder AMC stock is down. In addition to everything else, the Covid-19 pandemic has upended release schedules, disrupted film shoots and has caused delay after delay. Movie studios however, must be optimistic for 2022. Whether you are in the mood for romantic comedies, action movies, family films or superhero movies-lots and lots of superhero movies-there’s something to look forward to on the horizon. The best movies of 2022 will add on to our favorite franchises, bring back beloved characters, translate the real lives of some amazing trailblazers on screen or totally show us all something new. So let’s see if you’re ready to grab your ticket, get your popcorn and get ready for a night out in theaters.

One thing to keep in mind: The pandemic is an ongoing concern, as in movie studios’ relationships to their streaming services. It’s very possible that these release dates will shift around as the pandemic ebbs and wanes, or that they’ll go straight to streaming or VOD instead of theaters. One thing is for sure before you decide to head out to the movies. Check your listings to make sure the schedule hasn’t changed. The film 355 was released on January 7, 2022. The film was named after a female spy during the Revolutionary War. The 355 follows a group of international agents-all women-who band together to track down a dangerous mercenary with a powerful weapon. The cast brings together a set of amazing actresses, including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

Paramount Pictures is scheduled to release “Scream,” on January 14. Just when you think you’ve seen the last of Ghostface, he pops back up again, usually with knife in hand. Once again, Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and the Woodsboro crew have to figure out how these new murders are connected to the ones from 25 years ago. On January 21, 2022, United Artists is scheduled to release “Cyrano.” Director Joe Wright, who’s previously taken on adaptions of literary heavyweights like Pride and Prejudice and anna Karenina, turns his attention to another classic. This time, he’s filmed a musical version of Cyrano de Bergerac, based on the 2018 stage show. Also on the 21st, Gravitas Ventures is scheduled to release “The King’s Daughter.” Pierce Brosnan plays the titular King-Louis XIV, to be exact. When he goes on the hunt for mermaids, looking for the secret to immortality, his daughter tries to find a way to save the creatures.

On February 4, 2022, Paramount Pictures is scheduled to release the film “Jackass Forever.”The Jackass team has been doing ill-advised stunts for more than two decades now- you think approaching their 50s would stop them ? They prove they’re up for anything, from encounters with bears, bulls and spiders to physical challenges likely to give them concussions. On the same day, Universal Pictures is scheduled to release “The Black Phone.” Get ready to stay up all night: This movie follows a kid who has been trapped by a child killer. He finds a phone connected to the killer’s past victims, who tell him things that might help him escape. Lionsgate, will also release “Moonfall.” Director Roland Emmerich, master of the art of disaster epic ie, (Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012) takes on a castastrophe on a galactic sale: The moon gets knocked out of orbit and comes hurtling towards Earth. Can a team of scientists save the planet in time?

Universal Pictures is scheduled on February 11, 2022, right before Valentine’s Day, the film “Marry Me.” Bring back the big-screen rom-com! In this one, Jennifer Lopez plays-what else? A musical mega star. When her plans to marry another celebrity on stage go awry, she picks a random guy (played by Owen Wilson) to wed instead. They then have to figure out if they made huge mistake, or if they should mke a go of the relationship.

Rose’s Scoop: On May 20,2022, after no news from Elle Woods, we have “Legally Blonde 3.” We object! Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are writing the script for the third installment of the Legally Blonde series.