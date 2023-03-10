UNITED STATES—Kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, has become increasingly popular over the past few years, with many consumers turning to this natural product. One of the most convenient ways to consume Kratom is through Kratom shots, which are available in various flavors and can be easily consumed on-the-go. However, with so many brands and products available, it can be challenging to know where to buy Kratom shots online.

In this article, we will discuss the top 3 brands to buy Kratom shots online. We have researched and tested several popular brands to bring you the most reliable and high-quality Kratom shots available. Read on to learn more.

What Are Kratom Shots?

Kratom shots are a popular and convenient way to consume Kratom. These are pre-packaged liquids which contain Kratom extract, usually mixed with other natural ingredients like fruit juices or herbs. Kratom shots are an easy way to experience the benefits of Kratom without having to measure out servings or deal with the taste of raw Kratom powder. They are convenient to carry around and can be consumed quickly, making them a popular option for people who are always on the go. Kratom shots come in various flavors and concentrations, so there is an option for everyone.

How Are Kratom Shots Made?

Kratom shots are made by extracting Kratom alkaloids from the Kratom leaves using a solvent such as water or alcohol. The extracted alkaloids are then mixed with other natural ingredients like fruit juices or herbs to create a drinkable solution. The concentration of Kratom alkaloids in the shot can vary depending on the brand and product, with some containing a higher serving of alkaloids than others.

The final product is packaged into small bottles or containers for easy consumption. Some brands may also add flavorings or sweeteners to their Kratom shots to make them more palatable. Overall, Kratom shots are a convenient and effective way to experience the benefits of Kratom without the hassle of measuring out powder or dealing with the taste.

Benefits Of Kratom Shots

Convenience: Kratom shots are a convenient way to consume Kratom on-the-go. No measuring required: With Kratom shots, you don’t need to measure out servings like you would with raw Kratom powder. Variety: Kratom shots come in a variety of flavors and concentrations, giving consumers plenty of options to choose from. Taste: Kratom isn’t known for its flavor. In fact, the bitter taste of Kratom can turn many consumers off. But, with Kratom shots, you can disguise that flavor with different ingredients. This makes Kratom shots much easier to consume. Strength: Kratom shots are made from a concentrated Kratom extract which provides a more robust experience.

Where’s The Best Place To Buy Kratom Shots Online?

With so many different Kratom brands to choose from, and new ones popping up everyday, it can be challenging to find one that you can trust. We’ve spent time reviewing several of the most popular Kratom brands to help you determine the best place to buy Kratom shots. After careful consideration, we’ve narrowed it down to our top 3 recommendations.

All 3 of these vendors offer high-quality, lab tested, and GMP compliant Kratom shots. Our first choice is Kraken Kratom. You may have heard of them in the past, so read on to learn why they’re our top choice.

Kraken Kratom

Kraken Kratom is one of the leading Kratom vendors online, and for good reason. They offer a wide variety of Kratom shots, all of which are made from premium quality Kratom extracts that have been lab tested for quality and consistency. Their products are also GMP compliant, which means they’re manufactured in a facility that meets strict quality standards set by the AKA (American Kratom Association).

What sets Kraken Kratom apart from other vendors is their commitment to customer satisfaction. They offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of their products and have a team of knowledgeable customer service representatives who are available to answer any questions or concerns. Additionally, their website is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it easy for customers to find the Kratom shots that are right for them. Overall, if you’re looking for a reliable vendor to buy Kratom shots from, Kraken Kratom is a great choice.

We selected Kraken Kratom as our #1 choice because of their HUGE selection of Kratom shots. They have some of the most popular and best tasting liquid Kratom online.

Kraken’s Best Kratom Shots:

As you can see, Kraken Kratom is a top choice for buying Kratom shots online due to their high-quality, lab tested products and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a wide variety of Kratom shots to choose from, including some of the most popular and best tasting liquid Kratom around, customers are sure to find a product that suits their needs. Plus, their user-friendly website and knowledgeable customer service team make the buying process easy and stress-free.

Phytoextractum

Our second recommendation for where to buy Kratom shots online is Phytoextractum. They offer a wide variety of Kratom shots, including popular choices like UEI (Ultra Enhanced Indo). Their shots are made with high-quality Kratom extracts that have been lab tested for quality and consistency, ensuring that customers are getting a safe and effective product. Phytoextractum also offers a rewards program where customers can earn points for purchases that can be redeemed for discounts on future orders.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the Kratom industry, Phytoextractum has built a strong reputation for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. They offer fast and reliable shipping, as well as a satisfaction guarantee on all of their products. Their website is easy to navigate, with helpful descriptions and reviews of each product to help customers make informed decisions about their purchases. On top of their wide selection of Kratom products, Phytoextractum also sells a variety of other botanical products. Overall, it’s easy to see why Phytoextractum is a great place to buy Kratom shots online.

Phytoextractum’s Best Kratom Products:

Choosing Phytoextractum for your Kratom shot needs is a smart decision. They offer a wide variety of high-quality Kratom shots that have been lab tested for safety and consistency. With their 20 year track record, commitment to customer satisfaction, fast shipping, and rewards program, you can feel confident in your purchase from Phytoextractum.

Left Coast Kratom

Our third choice for the best place to buy Kratom shots online is Left Coast Kratom. They’re a relatively new brand, but they’re quickly gaining popularity among Kratom enthusiasts. Like our top pick, Kraken Kratom, all of their Kratom shots are made from premium quality Kratom extracts that have been lab tested for quality and consistency. They also have a commitment to customer satisfaction, offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of their products.

One thing that sets Left Coast Kratom apart from other vendors is their focus on sustainability. They source their Kratom from sustainable farms in Indonesia and work closely with their suppliers to ensure that their products are ethically sourced. If you’re someone who values sustainability and ethical sourcing, Left Coast Kratom is an excellent choice for purchasing Kratom shots.

Left Coast Kratom’s Best Products:

Left Coast Kratom is a great option for anyone looking to buy high-quality Kratom shots online. Not only do they have a commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing, but they also offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of their products. With their premium quality Kratom extracts and dedication to customer satisfaction, Left Coast Kratom is definitely worth considering for your Kratom shot needs.

What To Know Before You Buy Kratom Shots Online

Before buying Kratom shots online, it’s important to do your research and make sure you’re purchasing from a reputable vendor. Look for vendors that source their Kratom from reliable, sustainable farms and have their products lab tested for quality and purity. You should also read reviews and check the vendor’s website for information about their shipping and return policies. Lastly, you will want to find vendors that stand behind their products and offer some sort of guarantee and loyalty program.

What Is The Recommended Serving Size For Kratom Shots?

When it comes to the recommended serving size for Kratom shots, it’s important to start small and gradually increase as needed. Typically, one shot contains about 1 to 3 grams of Kratom extract, which is equivalent to about 8-16 grams of Kratom powder. Beginners should start with 1 serving or less to gauge their tolerance and adjust accordingly.

It’s also important to note that Kratom shots should not be consumed too frequently or in too large of servings, as this can lead to increased tolerance. As with any Kratom product, it’s important to start low and go slow until you find your sweet spot. For more information, check out this helpful serving size guide from Kraken!

How Long Do Kratom Shots Take To Work?

Kratom shots are known for their fast-acting effects, and typically take around 10-20 minutes to take effect. However, this may vary depending on factors such as individual tolerance, serving size, and the quality of the product. It’s important to keep in mind that the effects of Kratom shots may also be influenced by other factors such as food consumption and hydration levels. To ensure that you’re getting the most out of your Kratom shot, it’s recommended that you take it on an empty stomach and stay hydrated throughout the day.

How Long Do Kratom Shots Last?

The duration of the effects of kratom shots can vary depending on a number of factors, such as the strength of the extract, the serving size, and the individual’s tolerance level. Generally speaking, kratom shots can last anywhere from 2-6 hours.

It’s important to note that how long kratom shots last can also depend on the individual’s metabolism, body weight, and other factors. Some people may experience longer-lasting effects, while others may feel the effects wearing off sooner.

Important Questions To Ask Before You Buy Kratom Shots Online

Where is the Kratom product sourced from? Are the products lab-tested and third party verified? Is the facility AKA certified and GMP compliant? What is their shipping policy? Do they offer a loyalty program?

Is Kratom Legal Where You Live?

Kratom is legal in most of the United States, with the exception of a few jurisdictions. At the federal level, Kratom is 100% legal to possess, consume, and sell. There are several state level governments and local jurisdictions which have banned Kratom though. Those are listed below:

Arkansas

Alabama

Wisconsin

Indiana

Rhode Island

Vermont

What About Buying Kratom Shots Locally?

While it may be tempting to purchase Kratom shots locally for the convenience factor, there are several reasons why this may not be the best option. Firstly, the quality of the product may not be up to par or even verified. Buying from a reputable online vendor ensures that the product has been lab-tested and third party verified for consistency. Additionally, the selection at local stores may be limited, and less potent than what you’re looking for.

Secondly, buying Kratom shots locally can be more expensive than purchasing from an online vendor. Local stores have overhead costs and may need to mark up the price of the product to make a profit. Online vendors can often offer better prices due to their lower overhead costs and ability to purchase in bulk. Overall, buying Kratom shots online from a reputable vendor is a safer, more affordable, and convenient option for Kratom consumers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when it comes to buying Kratom shots online, several important things should be considered. Ask important questions about the product’s sourcing, lab testing, and shipping policies before making a purchase. And remember to always check if Kratom is legal in your state or jurisdiction before consuming it.

If you’re looking for the best Kratom shots online, Kraken Kratom, Left Coast Kratom, and Phytoextractum are three brands that you can trust. They have a wide selection of Kratom shots to choose from, and their products are lab-tested, third party verified, and sourced from reputable suppliers. With their affordable prices, fast shipping, and excellent customer service, these three brands are the top choices for Kratom consumers looking for quality products.