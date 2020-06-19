HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory, recently listed his single-story Mediterranean-style villa for $3.995 million.

The actor and his wife, model and fashion designer Neha Kapur, bought the house in 2011. They personalized it to their liking with designers Lory and Mats Johansson of Just Joh.

The house is listed with Markus Canter and Christie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

It is 4,012 square feet with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and two guesthouses with one bedroom and bathroom each. The three structures that make up the home form a shape similar to a triangle.

Kapur told Architectural Digest in 2017, “If we’re fortunate enough, until the day we die, we’re never going to sell this house. It’s going to be in our family for generations.” The couple has since had a change of heart, however.

The backyard features a swimming pool that is placed between a firepit and a built-in barbecue grill that is surrounded by many trees. One of the guesthouses also has its own pool.

Last year, the couple also purchased Nicholas Cage’s former home near Hancock Park for $7.5 million.

The series finale of the Big Bang Theory aired in May 2019 with 12 seasons. According to Forbes, the core cast was earning $1 million per episode, which includes Nayyar. Nayyar is also notable for playing the voice of Guy Diamond in the 2016 animation Trolls.