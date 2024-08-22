HOLLYWOOD—I really wanted to like this movie, but “The Bikeriders” is just a jumbled mess. The movie chronicles a biker gang that is supposed to be this threatening menace, but I think there was truly one scene in the entire movie that actually showcased that menace. The film stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer.

I will admit the narration done by Kathy (Comer) as she talks to a reporter is very distracting in the beginning of the film. It seems like as soon as you get immersed in what is unfolding, the movie cuts to Comer being interviewed in the present by Danny (Mike Faist) and it is such a distraction. I have to admit it took me close to an hour before I was able to take that narrative and place it into a separate category to focus on what was unfolding in the movie.

What was the purpose of this collection of events, especially when the end reveals something that is obvious? Why not just chat with that person to begin with? Writer and director Jeff Nichols dances with this dilemma of which story to tell. Should the focus be on Benny (Austin Butler) or Johnny (Tom Hardy)?

The focus of the movie is on Benny, but the problem is Benny is not that intriguing or interesting as a character, because he’s not developed. We don’t know anything about the character’s past and that would totally make a difference in our empathy with the character as the story unfolds. We don’t know what causes Benny to tick, we just know he loves riding no matter how many crashes he has been in.

Butler is a pretty boy, the camera doesn’t do the actor any favors with shots highlighting his good looks, but very little grittiness. He looks nothing like his counterparts, who are grungy, missing teeth, bruises on the face, and give the look of actual bikers. Benny’s relationship with Kathy is tenuous at best. There isn’t much chemistry there and it seems she is attracted to his ‘bad boy’ ways, but once they become a couple she realizes she might be in too deep and is unsure how to get out.

Nichols should have focused the narrative on Johnny. Hardy is great in this role as a character who you know underneath is dealing with some serious demons. He has a burning anger just ready to erupt at a given moment. When he bursts, he bursts and it is fun to witness. I found “The Bikeriders” more like a movie about brotherhood and how some are willing to die to protect their group and comrades, which Johnny holds true to his heart.

People respect him, they fear him, they want to be him and as a viewer, you are captivated by Hardy’s presence, but he takes a backseat to the focus for Kathy and Benny, but as a viewer I didn’t care. Yes, there is a crisis that brings the two closer and makes Benny question no longer riding and leaving the biker gang, but he knows in doing so it could be a death sentence. Even with those moments of reaction, I didn’t care, I had no investment in a vast majority of these characters so if they lived, died or endured something tragic, it was like, “Ok, so what happens next?”

“The Bikeriders” is not a movie you need to run to see. Watch it in the background as you’re cleaning the home or taking care of things of importance.