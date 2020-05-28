SANTA MONICA–As the stay-at-home order which was issued on March 19 has been eased, The Broad Stage has addressed the reopening plans.

“The Broad Stage is working hand-in-hand with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica, Los Angeles County and performing arts venues throughout the region on how to return safely to live, public performances,” according to The Broad Stage COVID-19 Response. The Broad Stage, which is a 499-seats theatre located at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and features theatre, dance, film, opera, jazz, world music, and musicals, has postponed the start day of the indoor performances until January 2021.

Even though all the in-theater performances won’t be held this year, The Broad Stage is planning for a free outdoor opera “Birds in the Moon” in Fall 2020. The date of the show is not yet confirmed, but The Broad Stage emphasized that the physical distancing protocols will be in place at each location in compliance with current safety measures.

“As an ancillary unit of Santa Monica College, we work in close partnership with and follow the protocols of the college. We and Santa Monica College are responding to advice and directives from local, state and federal agencies, including the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, with regards to reopening the campus and our theaters, and keeping our public safe,” according to The Broad Stage COVID-19 Response.

The Broad Stage at Home is an alternative option that provides a series of intimate performances, interviews, and archival footage online for people who want to enjoy performing arts at home during the quarantine time. Except for the online live streams, The Broad Stage Learning Hub is a platform that offers various workshops for parents, kids, teachers, and everyone who is eager to explore the arts-integrated lessons and activities.