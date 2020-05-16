MALIBU—The City of Malibu announced the reopening of public parks starting Friday, May 15, at 12 p.m. Park users must adhere to the physical distancing requirements and must wear a cloth mask at all times.

The city will open the following parks to the public: Malibu Bluffs Park, Legacy Park, Las Flores Creek Park, Trancas Canyon Park and Dog Park and Malibu Equestrian Park.

“It is important for the mental and physical wellbeing of our community to be able to enjoy outdoor recreation, relaxation and sports, fresh air, and the natural beauty that we cherish in Malibu, so I am very happy that we are able to open our City parks today,” Malibu Mayor Karen Farrer said. “I am proud of the City for working quickly and diligently to ensure that we have measures in place to ensure the community can use our parks safely, and I urge all park users to join us in being responsible and courteous and following all of the guidelines.”

Playgrounds, gathering areas, athletic fields, athletic facilities and indoor facilities will remain closed.

No team athletics or group activities are allowed. People may only use the parks with members of their household.