UNITED STATES—Halloween is fast-approaching people. I mean we’re literally about two weeks away and before you know it, the kids will be trick-or-treating, the adults will be dressing up just as much as the kiddos if not more, so those costumes are flying off the shelves. How do I know? I was recently at an establishment, and I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Why? There was very little when it came to costumes and the costumes that were on display, were not that impressive to say the least. I mean the generic vampire, witch or skeleton costume that seems to be a staple every time. Found the perfect costume for my youngest niece who loves everything colorful and slightly over the top.

For me, I was a bit more focused on perhaps going as ‘Beetlejuice.’ Not simply because the new movie recently hit theaters, but I think I would be a hit as the character. The crazy colorful hair, the white face, the black and white matching tops and pants. The flipside is my niece wants to do the same character, but a female version. And it hit me, that is a terrific idea because no one has done that or even considered doing that.

I’m a firm believer that when you do a Halloween costume you always want to do a twist or spin on it. Why? It makes your costume original compared to everyone else. You want to stand out because you look nothing like everyone else. Not because you want to be just like everyone else. No. The fun comes in being someone that no one expected NOT in the slightest bit. Now if I don’t do ‘Beetlejuice’ (which is very much the idea I’m considering), I have considered going as one of my favorite scary movie characters, Freddy Kreuger.

However, instead of wearing an actual mask, I would utilize actual makeup to try to look like the character. The key would be trying to find that glove which I have not seen it at many Halloween stores. So it is not impossible to find, but it will be difficult to find. The green and red sweater that appears to be more popular around the Christmas season. So, if I find one ok, but if not, I’m ok with it. I will just have to ensure I have that fedora that will be crucial to putting the entire character together. I do have to be careful, as I don’t want to go as a character that scares kids, so I might not go that route, but it is indeed fun to have options.

The thing about costumes is that it is much easier to buy something here and there and do it yourself. I mean if you go to Target, Walmart, or any of these Halloween stores, you’re talking about $50 to $60 for some of these Halloween costumes if not more and that is just beyond baffling to me. It’s a costume for one single day and before you know it that costume might not see the light of day ever again. I’m sorry, that is just an amount of money that I’m not willing or wanting to spend.

I feel adults are just as picky about the Halloween costume as kids because you want to do something memorable. Just remember it is all about having fun, so the more fun you have the better.