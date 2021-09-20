HOLLYWOOD—So I honestly expected the Primetime Emmy Awards to return to normal, but I keep forgetting we are indeed in the middle of a pandemic that while it seems things are all well, that is not the case. The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 19, and let me just say I was surprised how scaled back things were, but it makes perfect sense.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer, who kicked off the show with an impromptu song and dance number to Biz Markie’s hit “Just A Friend.” It was quite hilarious to say the least and I was thoroughly entertained. The Master of Ceremonies then went into a monologue where he did not take any prisoners and I did cringe a few times thinking, “Did he really just go there people, yeah he went there.” Overall I thought the pace of the show was steady and didn’t have too many dull moments for the first hour, where “The Crown” picked up Emmys for Writing and Directing.

On the acting front it was “Ted Lasso” coming out the park with some big wins with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein winning awards for Best Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Mare of Easttown stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson walked away with Emmys for Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology.

Gillian Anderson picked up the Emmy Award as expected for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on “The Crown.” Tobias Menzies won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “The Crown” which was a bit of an upset, as many were expecting Michael K. Williams to win for “Lovecraft Country,” but that was not the case. Writing for a Variety Talk Series was an Emmy win for “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” Oliver also won the prize for Varity Talk Show host.

When it came to the race for Variety Sketch Series it was “Saturday Night Live” that walked away with another Emmy people. On the Writing front for a Comedy Series it was the gang of “Schitt’s Creek” who got a rousing applause from the audience before handing out the Emmy to the team of “Hacks.” Now that was indeed an upset, because I thought “Ted Lasso” was a lock in this category people. The Emmy Award for Directing in a Comedy Series went to “Hacks” as well. Ok, it looks like the prize for comedy series might be a race between “Hacks” and “Ted Lasso” people.

The Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series went to Jean Smart for “Hacks.” Her acceptance speech was a bit too long so much to the point she had to be played off the stage with music. No surprise to see Jason Sudeikis claim the victory for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso.” “Rupaul’s Drag Race” picked up the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program. The series is indeed a hit people. “The Queen’s Gambit” won the Emmy Award for Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while Michaela Cole won the Emmy for Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series for “I May Destroy You.”

Kate Winslet picked up the price for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her phenomenal performance in “Mare of Easttown.” Ewan McGregor won Lead Actor for his work in “Halston” in the Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. So we finally get to the good stuff, Lead Actress in a Drama Series where Olivia Colman walked away with the Emmy for her work in “The Crown.” Lead Actor in a Drama Series went to Josh O’Connor for “The Crown.” I’m sorry, but I’m sick of “The Crown” sweeping the awards for the past few years, I want a bit of a shakeup as things are becoming stale people.

The last 20-25 minutes of the ceremony absolutely dragged people and I could not understand what was going on to say the least. Why are Emmys for Variety Series and Shows being presented after big drama prizes. If anything those awards should have been handed out before giving out the big prizes of the night. “Ted Lasso” was victorious in the Outstanding Comedy Series race, while the night closed out with “The Crown” winning the prize for Outstanding Drama Series.

So overall the show started off strong, but slowed down the pacing near the end. I think I learned something I thought I would never say, “I don’t care that much about awards shows anymore.” I think the pandemic told me there are way more important things to worry about than awards being handed out to be people. I guess that might also be dependent if I had an invested interest in the ceremony to begin with. So the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are in the books, until next year people.