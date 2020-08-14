UNITED STATES—Using online casinos has become a lot more popular in 2020. With many bricks and mortar casinos facing an uncertain future, gambling through the internet seems certain to continue to become increasingly common in the coming months and years.

A lot of bricks and mortar casinos all over America are currently closed due to the coronavirus crisis. Anyone who wants to have a bet in California has therefore been left with online casinos as their best opportunity to play their favorite games.

However, rules and regulations regarding online gambling in America can be very confusing. This is due to the fact it is down to individual states to decide their own laws on the matter.

Despite the landmark ruling from the Supreme Court in 2018 that paved the way for further legalizations in gambling in the US, progress has been slow in places like the Golden State.

With all that in mind, here is our definitive guide to online casinos for players from California.

Best casinos available to California players

Here are some of the very best casinos that are available to California players right now:

El Royale Casino

Wild Casino

Slots Empire

Bovada

Super Slots

Keep in mind that there might be other casinos out there that claim to welcome California players, but are actually not legitimate places to play.

Avoid the risk and choose an online casino recommended by NoDepositDaily. NoDepositDaily is known for its ability of identifying scam casinos.

Any sites that are not listed on NoDepositDaily right now should be treated with a lot of caution.

Legal age to play at online casinos in California

Whereas most states have a legal age of 21 for gambling, it is just 18 in California.

This is good news for people between the ages of 21 and 18 who want to gamble online, whether it is betting on sports or playing casino classics such as blackjack and roulette.

Is online blackjack legal in California?

At the time of writing, California is yet to make moves to legalize online casino games.

This includes games such as blackjack. What this means in practice is that visiting bricks and mortar casinos in California might be the best way to have a game or two of blackjack.

However, with California casinos having been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus crisis, this has left blackjack fans in something of a bind.

It is also worth noting that there is little that practically stands in the way of people from California accessing online casinos that are operating across the United States.

Are slots legal in California?

The rules and regulations for online gambling in California do not permit slot games either. This does not mean people living in California do not access online casinos to play slots, though. Many people from the Golden State still use US online casinos that are open right now.

As mentioned above, California casinos are closed because of COVID-19 so online casinos might be the best way to play slots right now.

Legalization of games like slots and blackjack also seems likely in the near future. California is generally pro-gambling, with the state already having a variety of cardrooms and bricks and mortar casinos that are available to visit – at least in normal times.

How to receive winnings

Online casinos have a cashier section of their sites and this is where players get their winnings. Usually, the same payment methods that are used to make deposits are available for withdrawals. This can include debit cards, bank transfers and e-wallets such as PayPal.

People playing at online casinos in California may need to provide proof of identification in order for their withdrawals to be processed by operators. Examples of ID that can be used during this process include driver’s ID and a passport.

How long it takes withdrawals to be processed depends on a number of factors. This includes the payment method being used, as well as the terms of the specific online casino.

How safe are online casinos for players from California?

As there are no laws regulating the online casino industry in California, some players may be unsure about whether or not it is safe to play at them.

Casinos should detail how they are licensed and regulated on their websites, so check them carefully before opting to sign up for an account and making a deposit.

Players can also check the list of online casinos that have been recommended by NoDepositDaily, which vets all of the sites that are listed.