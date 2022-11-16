UNITED STATES—An assisted living facility is ideal when you have a loved one who can no longer conduct basic daily activities like cooking, using the toilet or bathroom, cleaning, getting dressed, shopping, going to the doctor, or doing laundry. They’ll receive round-the-clock medical care or physical services in these facilities. They’re perfect if the older person in your care often feels lonely, their health is deteriorating, and the environment in which they live is unsanitary.

Even though every assisted facility may offer similar services, they’re often different in structure, cost, and the number of individuals hosted. With that in mind, below is a guide to help you as you look at the different types of assisted living facilities:

What To Expect In Assisted Living Facilities

Before you can look at the distinct types of living facilities, it’d help if you know the services you may expect to find. Some of them are:

Transportation

Technological support

Memory care unit

Good meals

Beauty shops

Physical activities such as yoga and meditation

Medication management

Laundry and housekeeping services

Round-the-clock security

Personal shopping

For more information on what a typical assisted living facility looks like, check the main page of this website, which also includes testimonial videos from residents on how they found their stay at the given facility.

The Types

The following are the types of assisted living facilities:

Adult Day Centers

A non-residential help center can help older people during the day. It enables them to find a place they can spend time in, perhaps while their relatives are at work. With such facilities:

They can receive health services such as medication, physical or mental therapy sessions, and blood pressure checks.

They can get nutritious meals that’ll help replenish the energy from physical activities. Also, there are specialized meals for those with food restrictions.

They can participate in social activities such as chess, card games, puzzles, reading, cooking, exercises like yoga, arts, or musical entertainment.

They can also receive help with daily activities like eating, toileting, and changing. Moreover, they’ll be able to interact with people and make new and long-lasting friends. Services such as meals, transport, supervision, participation in physical activities, and help to keep up with taking meds are some added advantages of these facilities.

Community-Based Residential Facilities (CBRFs)

It’s a viable option for those who no longer feel like living in their homes and owning them. It involves a few unrelated people living together in a community setting. Your loved one could get room to sleep in, help with physical activities, and nursing care. It’s best to know the staff before letting them move into such facilities so you can entrust your loved one to the care of responsible people. There are also a lot of social activities your dearest can engage in to keep them occupied. They can also live next to their spouse.

Adult Family Homes

It’s a more private facility that often resembles a family home. It has a limited number of residents. It is where older adults get help if they need counseling, have a terminal brain injury, or are at an advanced age. It’s also beneficial since they’ll feel they’re at home. It’s a perfect fit for someone who requires specialized attention. Certified healthcare professionals such as caregivers and nursing assistants attend to them.

Respite Care

It’s a short-term care you could consider for your loved one. It’s a good option if you need to travel for work or if you need a break as a caregiver. Your loved one can be in such facilities if they’ve had a brain injury, are recovering from an illness or surgery, or have dementia, blindness, stroke, or any other condition. In respite care, the caregivers will assist them in taking medication, exercising, going outdoors, bathing and drinking. It’s also a perfect option, especially if you’re trying to transition your loved one from home care to assisted living.

Memory Care Facility

It’s usually a part of an assisted living facility in that your loved one can receive care when they suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s and need constant care around the clock. They may also be attended to by people with extensive knowledge of how these memory diseases work. The caregivers can also perform different activities to enable your beloved ones to gain their memories back. They’re also taught how to read and undertake problem-solving activities to help refresh their memory.

Conclusion

Each assisted living facility is different depending on the services they provide. Thus, take your time to select the one most suited to your beloved’s needs. Also, ask for typical costs to get a facility you can afford. Pick facilities within your locality that offer luxurious services so your dearest can enjoy their stay.