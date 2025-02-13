UNITED STATES—Have you been to the grocery store lately? If you have you, already know what I am about to talk about, the price of eggs. It is just beyond ridiculous right now, and I have to put my two cents in on this conversation. There is so much talk about the bird flu causing the spike in the prices for eggs, but then someone I know came up with a great assertion: birds don’t lay eggs, chickens do, so how is the bird flu affecting things?

It feels like companies will do whatever they can to force the consumers to come out more money in their pockets. Yeah, eggs were slightly bad in 2021 and 2022, but 2025 yeah, they are far worse than what I have ever seen America. I mean I was just at the grocery store two weeks ago at my local grocer and I couldn’t find any eggs. The store was completely out of eggs. I returned a week later and it wasn’t any better.

The only difference this time around is that eggs were available, but there wasn’t a lot of them. A dozen of eggs were around $8.35. That is crazy for 12 eggs. I was commiserating with some other patrons at the store and we just couldn’t believe it. So much to the point, that people started grabbing a ½ dozen of eggs because they didn’t want to spend so much for a dozen. However, a ½ dozen wasn’t that great either costing around $3.50 to $4.00, that is beyond nuts.

You are literally paying like $0.50 per egg and that’s only for six eggs. The question I want to know is when the prices for eggs are expected to go down because prices have been high since like November 2024, they have gotten higher in the last few weeks, and I feel like they are only going to climb even more. If you shop at the club warehouses, not many of them have a ton of eggs and when they do get them you have people purchasing them like crazy.

Like people, come on already, I know I’m not the only person who has seen that video with that guy and his cart filled with eggs. Like what is he planning to do with those. Re-sell them to the consumers for like $20 bucks? And I’m almost certain that club warehouse didn’t allow that guy to purchase all those eggs. Even if you own a restaurant, it still feels like those eggs are not going to have a massive shelf life.

I’d like to think eggs last about a month, you can perhaps get away with another week at best, but then those eggs are going to expire, just like milk. Nothing that you place into your body lasts forever, this is not toilet paper or paper towels, you’re talking about purchasing perishable items.

The retailers in some ways are going to have to curb the costs for the consumers. It feels like we are constantly getting the short end of the stick because the prices on all items are constantly on the rise and not just food, cleaning products, clothing, everything is going up in price, but you know what is not going up, the amount of our paychecks. The consumer can only afford to stretch the wallet so much and then you’re having to start to pick and choose.

I know a lot of people who haven’t purchased eggs and they are NOT purchasing eggs because they rather spend whatever extra money they have on something else instead of paying double or triple the price they would normally pay for an everyday item. Do you need eggs for a lot of dishes? Yes, but there are always alternatives that can help you open your horizon to more creative meals.