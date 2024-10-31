UNITED STATES—America, I have not been to the local farmer’s market in years. It is just nearly impossible for me to make time to get to it on a weekly basis. However, this past week, I found a way to make time to make it happen and it was a glorious event. I will admit the weather was a bit brisk and windy on my day out.

However, it still made me excited because the deals I obtained on fresh produce was beyond anything I could explain. Yes, most of us head to the grocery store when it comes to getting fruits and vegetables. However, there is nothing and I mean nothing like fresh produce. I mean I was able to get my hands on some fresh dill. I love dill especially in potato salad and I have been on the hunt for that aroma for quite some time. If I head to the market, dill is like $5 for a small bunch and I mean very small bunch. At the farmer’s market, I was able to get a massive bunch for only a buck; yes $1.

Yes, I am making some potato salad from scratch, and then I will try my luck at some homemade ranch dressing with dill. I’ll have to look for a few other recipes where I can utilize the dill and find a way to store it. Dill was not the only thing I bought; I got some ginger as well. Anyone who knows me, are well aware that ginger is a staple for me in my daily smoothies. Whether it’s veggie or fruit focused, a small piece of ginger is always part of that drink America.

Ginger does indeed have a bit of a kick, which might explain why I still hate Ginger Snap cookies to this day. I still cannot stomach that cookie no matter how hard I try. Got a massive Ziploc bag of Ginger for $2. At the grocery store I would have spend like $5 for a small bunch. On top of that carrots galore and anyone who know me is well aware that I love carrots. I could eat them all day if I chose to.

Perhaps the one veggie I’ve been trying to purchase but never pulled the trigger on is that colorful cauliflower. Yes, I purchase, orange, green and purple cauliflower and I got epic deals on all three bunches. How much did I spend? A $1 per bunch, as the vendors were trying to get rid of the product they had left over, as the market was nearing its close. Where I tend to shop for my produce, that specialty item is like $7. Yeah, pricey, and I spent only $1 and I have a ton and I plan to cook it all to its fabulous glory.

I got a bag of apples for $2; I got a carton of strawberries for $1 and at the local market its like $4 for one carton. DO the math people, I probably spent less than $15 and had a ton of fruits and veggies that have not gone to waste and I have crafted a few meals with and around. I truly need to make the local Farmer’s Market more of a staple when it comes to purchasing because I save so much more and I don’t allow produce to go to waste, which tends to happen a bit more than I would like to admit. The local Farmer’s Market is about to become a more common staple for me, something I have ignored for quite some time.

Written By Jason Jones