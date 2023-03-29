UNITED STATES—Los Angeles is the home of yoga in the United States. In fact, many would say it’s the home of yoga in the western world, and right throughout the city there are hundreds of great places to practice the activity.

More and more people are doing so, particularly at present amidst the fentanyl crisis in the country. In rehab centers around the country, yoga is practiced to help people through opiate withdrawal, with yoga taking on a new lease of life as useful medication.

However, there are dozens of reasons to be taking up yoga, from aiding addiction to relieving stress, getting fit to becoming more flexible.

But when there are so many studios to choose from across LA, where should you decide to go? Here are our top five…

The Yoga Collective

Located in Santa Monica, The Yoga Collective offers a unique and welcoming environment for yogis of all levels. The studio has a variety of classes, including Vinyasa flow, hot yoga, and meditation. The space is bright and airy, with a friendly community feel. The Yoga Collective also offers outdoor classes on the beach, making it the perfect spot for a sunny day workout.

Modo Yoga LA

Modo Yoga LA has two locations in LA, one in West Hollywood and the other in Venice. The studio offers a range of classes, including hot yoga, power flow, and yin yoga. Modo Yoga LA is known for its eco-friendly practices, using sustainable materials and donating a portion of their profits to environmental causes. The studio also has a community outreach program, offering free classes to underserved communities.

Y7 Studio

Y7 Studio is a unique yoga experience that combines vinyasa flow with hip-hop music. The studio has three locations in LA, in Silver Lake, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica. The classes are held in a heated room and are designed to challenge both the body and mind. The dimly lit space and music create a calming atmosphere, making it easy to tune out the distractions of the city and focus on your practice.

YogaWorks

With multiple locations throughout LA, YogaWorks is a popular choice for yogis of all levels. The studio offers a variety of classes, including Hatha, Iyengar, and restorative yoga. YogaWorks also has a teacher training program, making it a great place for aspiring yogis to learn and grow. The studio has a welcoming atmosphere, with friendly instructors and a community feel.

Hot 8 Yoga

Hot 8 Yoga has five locations throughout LA, making it a convenient choice for many residents. The studio offers a variety of classes, including hot yoga, power flow, and sculpt. The heated rooms are designed to help detoxify the body and increase flexibility. Hot 8 Yoga also has a teacher training program, as well as workshops and events for the community.