UNITED STATES—Casinos have been a part of California culture since 1987 known as California v. Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, the Supreme Court ruling stated that tribes could operate casinos outside of state jurisdictions. This led to the creation of the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act which, in turn, sparked a gaming revolution.

Today, the Golden State is home to more than 85 tribal casinos and cruise ships. Indeed, if you look at Casino.us and its California casinos map, you’ll see that there are venues spread across the state. From the north to the south, you’ll find some of the leading names in the US casino business.

Naturally, this raises the question of where to play. With so many ways to bet on blackjack, roulette, slots, and more, the real trick here is finding a venue that suits you. To help answer this question, we’ve picked out five of the most luxurious casinos in California.

1. Pala Casino

Pala is one of the biggest names in tribal casino gaming. This Californian casino has a gaming floor that spans 65,000 square feet and boasts more than 2,200 slots and over 85 table games. These games include blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. However, as much as this venue is hot on gaming, it’s also hot on other things.

The hotel has 425 deluxe rooms and 82 luxury suites. Guests can take a dip in an Olympic size swimming pool and use many of the onsite spa facilities. Pala also has some of the best dining options in the state. Of course, if you’re looking for fantastic French food, Gigi’s Bistro in Hollywood is great. For budget dining in California, you’ve got popular eateries such as Shin-Sen-Gumi and Buddy’s. However, if you want to combine betting with brunch or dinner, you should try the Oak Room at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

2. Red Hawk Casino

Red Hawk Casino first spread its wings in 2008 and, today, it’s among the high-fliers of the California gaming scene. There are more than 2,500 slots and 60 table games to choose from, which is great. However, Red Hawk wasn’t voted the best casino in the state for eight years by offering games alone. The reason this venue is rated among the most luxurious casinos in California is that it offers a heady mix of drinks, dining, and entertainment.

There’s a stage on which shows take place throughout the year. When you’re done with that, there are award-winning restaurants serving up flavors from around the world. As well as tex-mex and American, you can get some incredible dishes from the Pacific Rim region at the highly regarded Pearl Asian Cuisine.

3. Pechanga Casino

Pechanga Casino offers non-stop, 24/7 action across the biggest gaming floor in California. At 118,000 square feet, the gaming area is more than twice the size of Pala’s. As such, it can accommodate over 5,000 slots, 158 table games, a non-smoking poker room, and a 700-seater bingo hall. Basically, when it comes to casino gaming, no other venue in California can match Pechanga.

However, this isn’t where its talents end. To match its world-class gaming facilities, this company offers deluxe hotel rooms in two different towers. All guests get access to 24/7 room service as well floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the mountains, valley, or golf course. All rooms are stocked with Molton Brown products and there’s complimentary wireless throughout the hotel. Add to this a wedding venue, spa facilities at the Cove, and great restaurants, and there’s no doubt Pechanga is one of California’s top casinos.

4. Cache Creek Casino Resort

From humble beginnings as a bingo hall in the 80s, Cache Creek Casino has become one of the top venues in the state. The resort spans 400,000 square feet and is comprises everything from casino games to a golf course. In fact, such is this venue’s commitment to luxury that it has two pools, each with bars, cabanas, and evening lighting.

For those that want something a bit more active, Cache Creek is close to Capay Valley’s wine tasting facilities. If you prefer to stay on-site, there’s a spa and a golf course. From there, you can refuel at one of the resort’s many restaurants, including Enso and C2. In fact, what’s great about Cache Creek is that it uses local produce whenever possible, including various oils from Séka Hills.

5. Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

The final casino you should visit if you’re in California is Agua Caliente. This AAA four diamond casino resort offers high stakes gaming, slots, and an 11-table poker room. You can also purchase exclusive spa packages, stay in one of its 340 luxury hotel rooms, and eat at some fantastic restaurants.

If all of that’s not enough, Agua Caliente has one of the best swimming pools in the region. Spread over 50,000 square feet and featuring everything from a playground and jetted spa to a wet bar, this pool deck is a sun worshipper’s dream. So, if you want to combine indoor and outdoor entertainment, this casino resort is perfect.