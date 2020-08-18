SANTA MONICA— The Flaming Saddles becomes the latest business to succumb to the current financial crisis affecting the nation amid COVID-19.

The business’ fall comes closely on the heels of the July 5 closure of Gym Bar, also situated on Santa Monica Boulevard. Neither of these bars was able to negotiate continued occupancy of their space with their landlords because of no income.

On August 16, Flaming Saddles management and owners posted on Facebook, stating that after five months of closure, it was impossible for them to keep the doors open. Some blamed the city for not doing enough to assist businesses and require more tolerance from landlords. Former Flaming Saddles bartender, Kevin Spencer, wrote on social media, “The City should be ashamed for not stepping up and helping.”

The City has urged landlords to work with businesses but the eviction moratorium extensions do not apply to commercial leases. Flaming Saddles, like many bars and other businesses in West Hollywood, received a Small Business Administration forgivable loan on April 30 for an amount between $175,000 and $350,000. The money allowed the bar to cover operations and employee payroll expenses. However, without income generation, it was unable to survive.

Long term closures and lack of income has caused many businesses like Flaming Saddles to shut down during the pandemic. Bars that serve food have been able to successfully transform their businesses and survive by operating as sidewalk restaurants.