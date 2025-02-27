SANTE FE, NM—It was reported on Wednesday, February 26, that Oscar-winning actor, Gene Hackman, 95, who starred in the film “The French Connection” was found dead inside his Sante Fe, New Mexico home, along with his wife and dog.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendozan noted in a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican publication that, “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation. However at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

Hackman was found with his wife, Betsy Arakawa. According to reports, a welfare check was made at Hackman’s residence after a neighbor contacted policy. The actor was born in 1930 in San Bernardino, California. He was raised in Danville, Illinois where he lived with his grandmother after his father left the family when he was 13. He dropped out of high school at 16 and lied about his age to enroll in the Marines, where he served for 4 years and was station in China.

He moved to New York City to start an acting career in the 1950s and became friends with actor Dustin Hoffman. His first acting role was in the in “Man Dog Coll” as a policeman in a non-speaking role. He had a breakout role in 1967’s “Bonnie and Clyde” alongside Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

He earned another Best Supporting Actor nomination or his role in the 1970 film “I Never Sang for My Father.” Hackman is widely known for his Best Actor Oscar win for his role as New York Detective Jimmy ‘Popeye’ Doyle in William Fredkin’s “The French Connection.” Other notable films Hackman appeared in include: “The Poseidon Adventure (1972),” “The Conversation,” “French Connection II,” “Superman,” “Superman II,” “Reds,” “Hoosiers,” “The Firm,” “Wyatt Earp,” “Crimson Tide,” “The Birdcage,” “Absolute Power,” “Twilight,” and “Enemy of the State.”

Hackman earned another Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 1988 drama “Mississippi Burning.” He was bestowed with his second Academy Award for his performance as Sheriff Bill ‘Little Bill’ Daggett in the Clint Eastwood directed Western, “Unforgiven.” He last appeared in the movie, “Welcome to Mooseport” in 2004.

He earned the Cecil B DeMille Award in 2003 for his illustrious career. He retired from acting shortly after. He was married to Faye Maltese in 1956 until they divorced in 1986, they had 3 children together. He later married classical pianist, Betsy Arakawa in 1991.

Director Francis Ford Coppola posted on X, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis posted the following message on Instagram: “Loved you in everything! The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven—tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir.”