BRENTWOODーFamous Hollywood house that was home to “The Golden Girls” is up for sale in Brentwood for $3 million.

Built in 1955 this home has appeared on tv’s across the country, showing us the exterior of what the characters Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and her roommates Rose (Betty White), Sophia (Estelle Getty) and Dorothy (Bea Arthur) lived in.

According to the son of the original owners of the home, David Noble Barry III and Margaret Carr Barry who have recently passed, the house was in fact used as a filming studio for the first season of the popular sitcom. NBC later built a replica of the house at Disney’s Hollywood Studio after the owners gave them the blueprints to the outside. That replica was later demolished back in 2003.

Though the interior hasn’t been shown to the public eye as the rest of “The Golden Girls” set was made in a studio, photos of the actual house are being shown for the first time as the listing is up online. The stunning home contains four bedrooms; four bathrooms, one being a half bathroom; high-beamed ceilings; sliding shoji screens; a large backyard and frontyard; original oak floors; and a retro turquoise, avocado and yellow kitchen.

The home is located at 45 N Saltair Ave. in Brentwood, Los Angeles and costs $3 million. For those who are interested, the listing agent is Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman.