HOLLYWOOD—It’s award season in Hollywood, The Golden Globe Awards, Grammy and Academy Awards and other shows will return in 2023 to honor the best in film, television, music and more. Tonight is the Golden Globes they will be presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television. The 80th ceremony will take place January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and air at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the show, with Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan and other stars set to present awards.

Let’s see if the organization behind the ceremony restores the status of the Globes, after a two-year controversy. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was accused of ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in 2021. As a result, some stars denounced the Globes, but others are aware of the awards momentum a win there can bring. The HFPA announced a series of reforms in an effort to restore faith following a string of damaging allegations.

While the 2023 Globes ceremony was pared down and not televised, this year they are attempting a comeback. There was a significant Hollywood fallout to a scathing expose of the HFPA published in the LA times back in February 2021, which found there were no Black members in the 87-strong voting body, and that relatively few members worked full time for notable foreign publications.

According to published reports, the investigation also alleged the group often accepted “freebies” from studios and PR agencies who were campaigning for nominations, along with other ethical failings. The expose led NBC to cancel its broadcast of the 2022 ceremony, which ended up taking place behind closed doors with a few stars in attendance.

The HFPA announced a series of reforms, such as expending and diversifying the membership, and a ban on accepting promotional items from film and TV studios. All eyes will be on tonight’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel to see whether the Globes have been let out of Hollywood’s doghouse. Advertising and billboards have been seen all over Los Angeles, proclaiming “Hollywood’s biggest party is back.” Let’s see if Hollywood actually shows up.

We know that four stars will definitely be there-director Quentin Tarantino and actors Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas. Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and de Armas for Lead Actress in Motion Picture-Drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” The HFPA will hope that announcing such big names in advance will encourage others to show up. Some will notably be absent. Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Lead Actor for “The Whale,” has said he will not attend the ceremony after accusing former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003.

The HFPA found that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Fraser, but that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance. Another Hollywood heavyweight who is almost certain to skip the ceremony is Tom Cruise. In 2021, he handed back his three Golden Globes in light of the controversy engulfing the HFPA. While he is not nominated for Best Actor, his film, “Top Gun: Maverick” was one of the biggest movies of last year and is nominated for best drama picture. Scarlett Johansson encouraged others in the film industry to take a step back. According to reports, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, MJ Rodriguez, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega and Rihanna will be attending the ceremony. We will have to tune in to see for ourselves.

While a win at the Globes is not a guarantee of Oscars success, it can often be helpful in raising the profile of a film or actor and give them a momentum boost. A well-received speech can put them on the radar of the large number of Academy voters who watch the Globes. That’s why I have always mentioned you can capture hearts by your speech.

Rose’s Scoop: Condolences to the family of Diamond of “Diamond and Silk” she has passed away at the age of 51.