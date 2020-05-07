UNITED STATES− Eastern Tennessee may be just the thing for nature lovers, history buffs, and shoppers alike.

Families flock to Gatlinburg, Tennessee for cabin rentals nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains. Shoppers love the quaint little shops in town that have everything from homemade candy, to the traditional t-shirt shops, and of course, Old Smoky Moonshine. As you taste the never-ending flavors of moonshine the street performers entertain you with songs and slapstick comedy.

There are shows to take in nearby pigeon forge and dinner theater with the Hatfields and McCoys, and of course more shopping. Camping for those interested in roughing it a little. Take the family to Dollywood, an Appalachian-themed amusement park that promises to please kids of all ages.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers fishing, rafting, waterfalls, and hiking. Cades Cove is a favorite with the pioneer type set up with demonstrations and an opportunity to purchase homemade cane syrup and some old-fashioned molasses.

The state parks and national forest land offer scenic drives with an abundance of wildlife. If you venture out for a drive or hike chances are you may see a bear or at the very least a deer, or an Eagle.

There are plenty of family-friendly attractions with Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokey’s, Go-Kart racing, the Gatlinburg Space Needle, and an abundance of miniature golf courses.

A trip to one of the many pancake houses is a must-do. The Applebarn and Cider Mill in nearby Sevierville are well worth the trip, and you won’t leave hungry.

The Gatlinburg area is a favorite for all ages and one of those places you can go back to time and time again, without ever getting tired of it. There is always more to see.