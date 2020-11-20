CALIFORNIA— On November 6, The Hollywood Partnership announced their collaboration with (ABG) Arts Bridging the Gap, LAPD officers, children of Hollywood PAL, and local artist such as Noah Humes to coordinate a mural that represents the magic within Hollywood.

The mural can be viewed at 6700 Hollywood Blvd, located on the roll down shutters of the newsstands located on Las Palmas Ave.

“The property owner had mentioned wanting his roll-down gates transformed with any art that could enhance the neighborhood. Knowing that and introducing our Set the Scene program, he offered up his roll-down gates as a blank canvas for the mural” said Rich Sarian, Place Enhancement Manager to Canyon News.

This projected was selected for this years Hollywood Partnership’s Set the Scene Place Enhancement Partnership Program. The Set the Scene program is dedicated to funding the projects chosen to help enhance the community.

Arts Bridging the Gap will create the mural with the assistance from the Set the Scene grant.

“On behalf of the Hollywood Partnership and its Place Enhancement Committee, we’re grateful to Noah, Georgia and Arts Bridging the Gap for the opportunity to fund this project and promote a sense of pride and community engagement in Hollywood,” said Chase Gordon, the Hollywood Partnership Board member and Place Enhancement Committee Chair. “As a local artist, we feel that Noah’s vibrant work embodies the diverse experiences of the children that learn, play and grow up here in Hollywood” sourced the Beverly press.

Arts Bridging the Gap and the Hollywood partnership have worked on a total of 32 murals together. Located near the corner of Hollywood and Vine now the organization is ready to make a more permanent piece just off the boulevard.

“This collaboration is a true community effort. A few of the kids in the Hollywood PAL program were interviewed by the artist, Noah Humes, and the Arts Bridging the Gap team about what Hollywood means to them. As residents growing up in this community, they have a different view than the rest of the world that may only think of the glitz and glamour associated with Hollywood. With those interviews, Noah pieced together elements of a Hollywood that each of those kids mentioned” mentioned Sarian with Canyon News.

As Humes got the base and foundation of the mural started he was joined by Hollywood PAL kids, LAPD officers, and members of the community, November 7. Keeping in mind that safety protocols were put in order so ensure the communities and artist safety.

“The community together in its installation stages and we look forward to watching it bring the community together every day as an example of art and community partnerships! As we were painting the mural, we even had tourists from all over the world that took a break from walking the Walk of Fame to chip in and help paint” closed Sarian with Canyon News.