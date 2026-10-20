The deal doesn’t die at the inspection anymore. It dies about three weeks in, when the buyer gets an insurance quote.

I buy houses from sellers across Los Angeles County. A couple of years ago, when I first started, insurance was not a big issue with sellers. Now it is one of the biggest reasons an ordinary sale falls apart. Not price. Not the roof. The premium.

If you own a house in Southern California and think you are going to sell it in the next few years, this is what nobody has told you.

What Actually Changed

The California FAIR Plan is the state’s insurer of last resort. It was intended to be a small, temporary backstop.

It is not small any longer. FAIR Plan dwelling policies rose from 204,868 at the end of fiscal year 2020 to 621,234 at the end of fiscal year 2025. That is not a bad fire season. That is a structural change, and the houses making that change are increasingly ordinary houses in ordinary neighborhoods, not only the ones backing up to brush.

A FAIR Plan policy is not an ordinary policy. It only insures against fire and a few related perils. It does not cover liability, theft, or water damage. To get something close to standard coverage, you need a difference-in-conditions policy on top. Essentially, you need two policies, and two premiums, on the same house.

How It Ends A Sale

This is what happens almost every time.

An offer is accepted. The buyer puts off shopping for coverage until late in the contingency period. Admitted carriers refuse to write the policy, or quote on terms the buyer never planned for. The agent puts together a FAIR Plan policy and a wrap, and the all-in cost lands far above what the buyer anticipated.

One of three things happens next. The buyer asks for a price reduction. The lender’s debt-to-income calculation stops working, because insurance is part of the monthly payment the lender underwrites, and the loan no longer qualifies. Or the buyer walks away.

If the buyer walks away, the house goes back on the market with days on market it does not deserve, and the next buyer assumes something is wrong. Something is wrong, but it is not what they assume.

What This Costs The Seller

Most sellers never learn what really happened. By the time the quote comes back, the buyer’s agent is in crisis mode, not in a position to explain. The seller hears that financing fell through.

The cost is real even when the sale closes. If your house can’t be insured at a predictable rate, it has a smaller pool of buyers and is worth less. Insurance has become a factor in pricing in Southern California, and it is priced into your home whether or not anyone tells you.

What You Can Do Before You List

This part is useful and usually doesn’t cost a lot.

Get your own insurance quote. An estimate doesn’t help. Get an actual quote from an agent who writes in your area. If the quote comes back bad, you have months to do something about it instead of three weeks. Many people list their homes before doing this simple task, and that is why many sales fail to close.

Document the things underwriters care about: roof age and material (with the permit or receipt if you have it), defensible space, ember-resistant vents, enclosed eaves, and a recent wildfire mitigation inspection if your area offers one. California’s Safer from Wildfires program ties real discounts to these features.

Keep the documents in a file. A buyer who has a quote and a file showing why the house rates the way it does is a buyer whose deal closes. Home sellers spend money staging a living room nobody insures. Not many spend a weekend assembling the paperwork that decides whether a house can be bought at all.

Ask your own agent what they have seen. An agent who has had two deals die this way in the past year will tell you. An agent who says it has never come up either works in a lucky pocket of the county or has not connected the dots.

If You Are Buying

The day your offer is accepted is the day to shop insurance. Ask the listing agent whether the property is on the FAIR Plan and what the seller pays. It is a fair question, it won’t burn any bridges, and the answer may change your offer.

The Honest Part

I will be forthright and say that I have a stake here. I manage Cash Home Buyers CA, and hard-to-insure properties are part of why people call me. A seller whose conventional sale collapses twice is a seller who starts looking for a quicker way out.

So take this as advice against my own interest. The insurance quote is the cheapest problem to solve in a home sale and the most expensive one to uncover late. Get it solved early and you may never have to talk to someone like me. That is the outcome I would rather see, even though it costs me the call.

Victoria Sharma is the manager of Cash Home Buyers CA, a Woodland Hills company that works with homeowners across Los Angeles County.

By Victoria Sharma