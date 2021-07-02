GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Wednesday, June 30, in Griffith Park. The fire erupted near the Griffith Observatory and the Greek Theatre.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m., closest to the Greek Theatre, before burning towards the Griffith Observatory. The blaze burned through more than 500 square feet of brush. Fire helicopters were called in to assist with extinguishing the flames, but ground crews had already contained control by the time they arrived.

A total of 55 firefighters battled the blaze that was contained in about 30 minutes. After the fire was contained at 11:10 a.m., crew members remained on the scene to extinguish any hot spots, and mop-up operations were expected to last for a couple of hours.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. An LAFD Arson Investigator was on the scene about a person who was believed to be connected to the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.