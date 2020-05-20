WEST HOLLYWOOD—Starting on Monday, June 1, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills will offer a program that allows companies to rent out suites that are converted into spacious work areas. As of now there are no public spaces available, but anyone is allowed to use their own private room as a work-from-home set up. This new concept will re-design the guest rooms in a way that makes it more efficient for businesses personnel to work-from-hotel.

The new program will be called, “Offices at The London West Hollywood,” and can be offered at a monthly rate. The suites will be reorganized to include a work space as well as seating areas, instead of a typical hotel room which includes a bed. This option is specifically designed for those who are looking for a change of scenery, away from their homes, until their office spaces open up. Another highlight of this feature will be a “Commissary Menu,” that can be picked up at the Lobby London Bar or delivered to the suite.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is located right in the center of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. The high-end hotel has remained open throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. On their website, The London offers words of support stating, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests, colleagues and our community.” The hotel has lived up to their standards by implementing strict protocols such as cleaning the hotel on a regular basis and remaining fully staffed around the clock.

The hotel’s director of sales and marketing, Greg Velasquez, believes that the guest rooms are perfect conversions to offices. For reservations, call (866) 282-4560, but the work-from-hotel offer does not begin until June 1. The program will be offered until at least the end of 2020. Suites range from 725- to 1,975-square feet, with a rate starting at $5,000 a month.