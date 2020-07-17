WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is recognizing hospitality professionals with the first-ever HSMAI Hospitality Heroes Adrian Award honor. One of the recipients is Sheela Martinez of The London West Hollywood.

HSMAI is a global organization of sales and marketing professionals representing the hospitality industry. Honored individuals are those who have taken a leadership position, championed a cause, or created a program that has directly benefited industry workers, medical personnel, first responders, or communities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is truly incredible how hospitality professionals have stepped up during a time of crisis. It’s true that hospitality is founded on a community of individuals who serve others before themselves. It is evident in their response to COVID-19, both personally and professionally – I could not be prouder. It is an honor to recognize these hospitality heroes and give them the standing ovation they deserve,” said the president and CEO of HSMAI, Robert Gilbert.

Among the honored heroes is The London West Hollywood’s front office assistant and manager Sheela Martinez.

Martinez has assisted a community of ceramic potters in Santa Maria, Isabela, in the Philippines. She was born in the Philippines, and her grandparents still live there. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the selling of pottery, which was the Santa Maria community’s primary source of income. Martinez posted a call to action on her Facebook to raise money for relief bags. With each relief bag costing $6, it can feed a family of four. Martinez planned to raise enough to feed 200 families, however, she had enough for about 500 relief bags in two days.

Sheela Martinez was nominated by Kenan Tekin, dual opening general manager for Hyatt House/Hyatt Place Los Angeles International Airport.

“She rallied a lot of us to donate and reach out to people who can donate. For a young individual at her age to help hundreds of families in need is commendable,” said Tekin.

The other recipients were: Mary Parks of Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown in Maryland, Jill Flynn of Hyatt Regency Dulles in Virginia, Jonathan DiFonzo of Cheney Brothers Inc. in Florida, and Ava Espano of Accor.

HSMAI is still accepting nominations for Hospitality Heroes leading up to the 64th Annual Adrian Awards. Incoming nominations will be reviewed each week by a panel of Adrian judges. To submit a nomination, visit HSMAI Hospitality Heroes.