UNITED STATES—The 2023 LA Open will take place at Palos Verdes Golf Club from March 30 thru April 2. Since its inception in 2018, the event was previously hosted at the Wilshire Country Club. This is the fifth outing of the season on the LPGA tour.

World #1 Lydia Ko will play in the US for the first time this season. The New Zealander has 19 wins on the LPGA tour. Two of those being major championships.

During the four occasions this event has been played on the LPGA tour, an American has failed to register a victory. Previous winners include: in 2022 Nasa Hataoka (Japan); 2021 Brooke Henderson (Canada); 2019 Minjee Lee (Australia); 2018 Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand).

Californian Lilia Vu will compete for the fourth time on the LPGA tour this season. The 25 year-old from Fountain Valley won her first LPGA tour event in Thailand in February 2023. Vu hasn’t finished outside the top 20 yet this season. She is currently the 11th ranked female golfer in the world.

Nelly Korda, 24, will be hoping to win for the first time this season. The Florida native has finished in the top 10 of the last 3 events she has competed in. She secured a top 10 at her last outing in 2021.

The golf club is located at 3301 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets can be purchased on https://www.la-open.com.