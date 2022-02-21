UNITED STATES—Since the election of ‘45, the national (perhaps even international) tone has swung like a pendulum from becoming more inclusive to one that is embracing and affirming insensitivity and aggression. While the previous incumbent of the White House (‘44) appeared to be ushering in an era where more voices and viewpoints would be heard, he was followed by an administration that scorned norms and civility. While some will disagree, many feel that the belligerence that was at the center of that campaign, with its rallies baying to lock people up, erect walls, and drain the swamp [of corruption] has permeated society. Served daily, such was shown repeatedly by mainstream, alternative, and social media.

Pete Buttigieg summed up the entire approach as intended to drive attention. As he noted, “it is the nature of grotesque things that you cannot look away.” And while it served its core purpose to propel a candidate to the world’s attention, what it also did was green light discourtesy, outright aggression, and the flouting of laws and norms.

Throughout all of this, a rising tide of polar extremism has taken root. Those who might once have checked their uncouth or cruel impulses have now seen that, if in a position of power, it is unlikely that they will see any rebuke or forfeit for such behavior. On the street, this might allow an anonymous driver to cut you off, but at work, this can be an expectation to toil way into the night and weekends in order not to be fired.

Society evolves. And thankfully, the current era is several orders of magnitude more civil than the world was a few hundred years ago. But just as schoolyard bullying existed generations ago, it will undoubtedly continue far into the future. There will always be those of stronger psyches who are eager to impose themselves over the weaker, more acquiescent members of the community. Nonetheless, hopefully, we will all continue to agree on one constant moral position, namely doing unto others as we would wish others do unto ourselves.

Companies, for years, have sought to market themselves as more honorable and transparent. On the heels of national humiliation and public relations disasters, many employers volunteered to police themselves. They added to their roster of policies, codes of ethics, honor, and integrity.

And yet, there are many today who expect CEOs and their managers to be ruthless and quick to act. Investors expect the share price and/or dividends to grow; if this requires some form of sociopathy, then that is an acceptable bargain. Their boards set targets, couched in terms of stretching staff to get creative. And then, despite published policies of being ethical, they foster some questionable working environments. Is it any wonder that Amazon delivery drivers had to relieve themselves in their vans? Was it so unimaginable that overloading route deliveries would require staff to get creative and find ways to save time in some less than unsavory practices? No doubt, the impossible targets were pointed out to management who likely responded, man-up.

Eventually, though situations like what happened at Amazon, do see the light of day. But then what? Many companies would rather besmirch or even sue the whistleblowers, vilify their motives, shred evidence and/or push a false narrative.

This is par for the course. The anatomy of any crime or trampling of a norm includes a concerted effort to obscure what has happened, intimidate witnesses, and deny culpability. Though, as a whole, society is slowly moving to be more ethical, still, today if one encounters corruption or anti-social behavior, one has to weigh the risks of coming forward or finding a way to live with such.

While companies focus on collecting staff signatures agreeing to abide by the corporate code of ethics, it ignores the reality of what one goes through when faced with such. For many, loss of income, and being stigmatized and labeled as a do-gooder is too risky. And some managers know this, but to be doubly sure that they are not exposed, they deliberately seek to intimidate.

Our education system, keen on generating future model citizens, trains us in the basics (the Three R’s) and being able to work in groups. But, save from creating the conditions for bullying, so that one can figure out one’s own solution, little is done to help us process.

For generations, society has oscillated between civility and svengali-influenced demagogues that lurch us towards the promised benefits of accepting authoritarians. And though, at the moment we seem to be split, there are signs that other avenues are emerging to help those of us at the sharp end, deal with the bullying.

For example, there are several YouTubers offering ways to decode and operate in difficult situations. The onus though remains on us. We must be able to recognize if one is working for a narcissistic boss. That is, for bosses that prize themselves over their teams, or the code of ethics expressed by their companies.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Being able to survive a toxic work environment will continue to be a challenge, at least until the cork is back on the bottle. However, there is no guarantee it will happen soon. Consider North Korea, the dystopia there continues to play out generation upon generation. It is hard to imagine what working life must be like under such a regime (though, getting a love letter from its leader must be humbling).

One would hope that the right eventually triumphs over might. But unless there is enough collective action to repel such, instead, we need to individually steel ourselves to carry on until hopefully, the pendulum swings back into the zone of others doing unto us as we would prefer such to be done.