UNITED STATES—Watching sport used to be a much simpler experience. You turned on the game, followed the score and argued about the result afterward. Now, the match itself is only one part of what many fans are paying attention to. Phones and second screens have changed that. During a football, basketball or baseball game, fans may also be checking player statistics, injury updates, live commentary, fantasy scores and sports betting markets at the same time. The result is a more layered way of following sport, where the final score still matters, but it no longer tells the whole story.

Live information changes the way a game feels

A close game becomes more interesting when the numbers around it start moving. In basketball, a player may be scoring well but struggling with turnovers. In baseball, a pitcher can look comfortable until the pitch count starts climbing. In football, possession may favour one team while the better chances belong to the other. That information gives fans more to watch than the scoreboard. Sports betting has become closely tied to this kind of live data because markets can change while the game is still being played. A red card, an injury, a substitution or a sudden shift in momentum can alter expectations almost immediately. This makes the second screen feel less like a distraction and more like another way of reading the match.

Player performance has become part of the conversation

Individual statistics now attract almost as much attention as team results. Fans follow points, rebounds, assists, shots, goals, passing numbers and dozens of other metrics depending on the sport. That has changed ordinary sports discussion. A player can have a strong game even if the team loses. Another can score but still have very little influence elsewhere. Betting markets have followed the same direction, with more attention placed on individual performance rather than only the final result. That is especially noticeable in basketball, where one player’s role can change significantly if a teammate is ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Late information matters more than it used to

Lineups and injury reports have always mattered, but digital access has made that information much harder to ignore. Fans no longer need to wait for the broadcast to find out who is playing. Updates arrive directly through apps and social media, sometimes only minutes before the game begins. That can change the entire character of a matchup. A team missing its main scorer may play at a different pace. A starting pitcher being replaced can alter expectations in baseball. A late quarterback change can affect almost every part of a football game. For sports betting, that makes timing part of the process as well.

The second screen is not going away

There is still something enjoyable about watching a game without checking anything else. But for many fans, the phone has become part of the experience. It provides context, confirms what the eye is seeing and makes it easier to follow several parts of the game at once. Sports betting, fantasy leagues and live statistics all sit inside that wider change. The match remains the main event. The difference is that fans now have far more information surrounding it than they did even a few years ago. That has made watching sport busier, but also much more detailed.