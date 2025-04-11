UNITED STATES—I truly cannot understand the fascination with some involving the Menendez brothers. Perhaps people see things on TV and it just shakes them to the core. For those not in the know, Erik and Lyle Menendez brutally murdered their parents in the 90s. They had two trials, and after the second trial they were convicted and have already spent over 35 years in prison for the crimes they committed.

There has been all this talk about the brothers potentially being released from prison, and my first reaction is WHAT? I can see if there were holes in the case and there are some, but the notion of self-defense because of sexual abuse I have trouble with. Why? It was not a murder that happened in the heat of the moment, that would give some credence to that claim. The brothers had premeditation with the murder of their parents; it was planned.

Yes, you can make the argument that they just snapped one day, but even then, they still committed murder and that is where I have a struggle with. There has been this push from previous Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon hoping to release the brothers, but then you have new DA Nathan Hochman who is against the release of the brothers, and I have to agree with Hochman. Why? They committed a vicious crime: murder.

It’s not like it was self-defense and the parents were trying to kill the brothers. It wasn’t an accident; they wanted to kill their parents and they succeeded. They weren’t framed for a murder they didn’t commit. Yes, TMZ and others have reported the changes that brothers have made amazing changes in their lives since being in prison and think those changes will happen as they transition back into the real world if they are released from prison.

I have no doubt people make changes while in prison because unfortunately you have nothing but time to reflect on things you wish you did differently in your life. My biggest concern about the brothers being released, especially if California Governor Gavin Newsom decides to commute their sentence is what that says for others in jail for murder.

Should we just let them out also because they are reformed, or they have made significant strides in changing their lives and trying to help others? That is a very dangerous slope if you ask me, and you’re opening the floodgates for some serious issues to permeate throughout the country and that scares the hell out of me.

Murder is a very heinous crime. You’re talking about someone away from their family and friends and that person will not exist in the flesh ever again. There is a reason most people get life in prison for committing murder because how else to you punish someone for such a heinous and brutal crime? People would have to justify it in a way that you can’t even justify it. If Newsom makes that move, guess what, I think that is a dealbreaker for his run as President of the United States in 2028. He has stayed mum on whether he will run, but let’s face it; he is, and the Republicans are going to eat up on that.

The crazy thing is people in this country are split on the issue. Some want to see the brothers released and others are totally against it. I’m one who is against it. They committed a heinous crime and there must be a punishment for it.

Written By Jason Jones