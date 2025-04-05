HOLLYWOOD—There was going to be a point when EJ DiMera would have to pay for his crimes and that time has finally come on “Days of Our Lives.” The suspect list had been growing and growing and this week, it all came to a head with the villainous DiMera having to take a bullet, but the question is who committed the deed. A bloody EJ was found in the DiMera home by his brother Chad of all people. I mean Rafe absolutely has motive to want to take out EJ after what he did to him and blowing up his relationship with Jada in the process.

I would say Rafe is his own worst enemy when it comes to the romance department, but not true. I think his true love is Sami, but they could never make it work, but with her returning to Salem maybe, just maybe it could happen. He blew things up with Hope by sleeping with Sami of all people, and I’m not getting into the Nicole and Ava of it all because I frankly didn’t think those were great pairings to begin with. Jada cheated on Rafe with Shawn, and she wanted to stay mum, but that tryst has come out and Rafe was not pleased.

This gives Jada plenty of reason to take out EJ because he destroyed her career and her love life at the same time. Would she do it? I doubt it. Then you have Belle who has this love/hate relationship with EJ. She loves the bad buy persona but hates all the misdeeds this man she can’t escape continues to do, also placing her job in jeopardy with Paulina. Speaking of Paulina, she has put up with plenty of mess in her orbit as the mayor, but it’s more the stress he has caused her daughter Chanel and her husband Johnny.

Johnny and Channel’s dreams of adopting Tate and Sophia’s baby have gone up in flames because of a publicized story in The Spectator that Amy Choi saw and thought, there’s no way she’s allowing her grandchild to be raised in such madness. Amy is a major prude, and her control of her daughter’s life is beyond scary. So, Chanel has motive for wanting to punish EJ DiMera, but would she actually shoot him? I doubt it. Then you have Johnny who is perhaps the most culpable of all the list of growing suspects.

Why? Johnny’s world was rocked after discovering that his father raped his mother. He is essentially a product of rape and it’s a tough pill for Johnny to swallow and he is angry, I would use the term rageful, because he wants blood, and he wants it badly. I mean the way he eyed that knife when his father stops by Chanel’s place wanting forgiveness really pushes the notion that Johnny could be the culprit, which would ABSOLUTELY explain why Sami Brady returns to Salem to protect her children, which we know that woman does fiercely.

There is also Ava Vitali who was held captive as a result of Kristen’s kooky mother, Rachel and EJ made sure that she didn’t escape. Ava has put up with a lot, but this might be her chance to even the score and I would not be mad at her. In addition, you can add Kristen to that list as well. How so? She knows better than anyone what her brother EJ is capable of and the fact that he sent Kristen’s mother packing without her knowledge, has enraged the villainess so, it’s not unfathomable that she places a bullet into her brother as a way of getting some revenge.

So, expect the mystery of who shot EJ to last awhile, but the bigger question is whether a brush with death will change EJ for the better. I don’t know. He already had a brush with death and was brought back and look what happened? Time will tell.

In other Salem news, Tate and Holly are over, and I am happy about it. Why? She can do so much better. The guy immediately slept with the first woman that would allow him and got her pregnant in the process. The woman happened to be a friend of Holly. Once Holly learned that Tate spilled to Julie that Doug III stole that necklace Holly confronted him and severed ties. Holly took in Doug III after Julie threw him out, so expect these to get closer.

Doug III and Holly have better chemistry together. Sorry, I said it and I stand by it. I like those two together and I want to see them together. So with one secret out, another on is about to come out as well, involving Philip and that forged letter. Alex was clued in about the secret by Stephanie after Sarah inferred that she slept with Philip. Not true, but Stephanie was not about to take the fall. So, get ready for Xander to learn the truth about Philip swindling him and Sarah staying mum about it and whether their marriage can survive that bomb.

I would hope so because Sarah was just trying to keep the peace, but Philip should have expected his ruse to come to a head at some point. Will Xander seek vengeance? I would be surprised if he didn’t.

With that said, the tale of John Black looks like it is going to reach its climax very soon. Why Marlena is getting closer to the truth with Steve and Paul by her side. She came face-to-face with her nemesis, Orpheus and managed to subdue him, before learning Andrew might have more intel on John’s whereabouts than what he is willing to share. Unfortunately for viewers, we know this will end in tragedy, but as fans of “DOOL” we are hoping the sendoff for icon, John Black is worthy.