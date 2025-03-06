HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a moment. “The Oval” picked up where last week’s episode ended with Eli and Simone confronting Donald about having sex inside the President’s quarters. This week’s episode, ‘Between Two Fires’ witnessed Donald with his tail between his legs. I loved Simone’s dig about whether Donald’s wife, Lily, knew about his antics. The drama is about to intensify. Eli didn’t want to hear anything about Donald’s trysts, he wanted Hunter on a silver platter, but I don’t think that’s happening anytime soon.

Sharon and Dale commiserated about Nancy’s bad moods and her anger being taken out on others, and they started to hear loud thrashing noises from downstairs. It was Nancy destroying items in the house. I think it is safe to say Nancy finally reached her breaking point. She spilled about sleeping with Richard’s father and that being her one regret. Sharon realized it was best to allow Nancy to just feel her emotions and the grief that was taking over. Simone went to Allan hoping to locate Lily to spill some serious tea that Lily already knows about. Lily was hesitant about speaking to Simone, but when Kyle tried to accost her, she made it clear she is not one to be played with. Kyle was not happy all his tea is about to be released.

Max and Bobby got concerned seeing Simone and Lily going into a room alone. Lily had questions about Simone sleeping with Bobby, and she was right, and Simone continued to deny, but Lily picked up on all the subtle cues. How would she know? She was infatuated with the guy as well. Simone was surprised to learn that Donald is threatening Lily’s future if she leaves Donald. Lily continued to call Simone out on Eli cheating on her with Victoria and the Bobby tryst. Simone being Simone continued to deny.

Lily demanded Bobby take her home, and she called him out on his antics with Simone and Priscilla. Hunter and Priscilla had a bit of small talk as she prepared him a sandwich. Priscilla wanted the truth and wanted that information to come directly from Hunter. Yes, Priscilla is starting to trust Hunter more than she initially intended.

When she spilled that Donald was gay, Hunter was in disbelief. Priscilla spilled that Donald and Kyle are sleeping together. He was so aloof with the news. Sam and Richard commiserated over their wives being vengeful women. Richard decided it might be time to unleash his dark side on Nancy as she showed him videos upsetting Richard even more. Sam, I don’t know if you can diffuse the situation between these two. Lily in a slight drunken stupor was accosted by Alonzo and the presence of Victoria was summoned. She called Victoria out on her nasty behavior.

Victoria was adamant about trying to see Hunter, but Sam intervened to prevent the Ice Queen from becoming a casualty. Priscilla strolled from upstairs, which made Victoria quite angry to say the least. I love this banter between Priscilla and Victoria it always stings to the core. Inside The Oval, Priscilla spilled that Hunter is walking and planning to take back his Commander-in-Chief role. Priscilla spilled that Victoria has been drugging Hunter. Donald tried intervening, and Victoria traded barbs, and revealed that Hunter does NOT trust Donald.

Donald was hesitant, but finally admitted he would go visit Hunter. Eli was frustrated with Victoria’s antics and told her to stay mum, or she would regret it. She left and I worry what she might do in retaliation. Kyle wanted to accompany Donald, but he soon discovered that was not an option. It was a moment seeing these two debate, as Max and Priscilla smiled from a distance. The final moments of the episode witnessed Sharon trying to clean up the home, but Richard arrived angrier than ever and started to choke Nancy.

I like a good teaser, but next week’s episode was teasing a lot more than I expected. Can’t wait to see how things unfold, until next week “The Oval” fanatics.