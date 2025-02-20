HOLLYWOOD—Well, talk about a cliffhanger moment from last week’s “The Oval.” Hunter declared war by having Victoria and Eli hung from the literal Oval in this week’s episode, ‘If These Walls Could Talk.’ Donald went into panic mode last week and lingered there until Kyle buzzed the alarm forcing Donald and company to charge into the Oval to find Victoria and Eli hanging. Both were unconscious, but not dead. Yeah, Donald you knew he had called from ‘The Oval’ so all that time you sat around debating just pushed Eli and Victoria closer to death.

Kyle, Max, Sam, Donald and Bobby all brainstormed what may have unfolded, and it was apparent that portion that had been deemed sealed off, was accessed by Hunter and his team, who quietly retreated back to the housing quarters without anyone hearing a peep. Yes, that is odd for me as a viewer as well. Priscilla tried to speak with Hunter, but Aaron was not having it. Girl, did you not notice all the dirt on his face!

Richard alerted Priscilla of a serious situation unfolding inside The White House, just as he was having a mental break involving Nancy. I will admit Nancy has been at the root for most of Richard’s issues. However, she may have created an enemy who will actually murder her after he discovered she drained all of his accounts. Checking, savings, 401k, IRA, you name it Nancy tanked it. You know when you have Priscilla gagged it’s a problem.

Nancy and Dale arrived back home and spilled some devastating news to Sharon. Look, Dale used to be an intriguing character, now, not so much. C’mon Tyler Perry, utilize the character more than him suddenly being Nancy’s sidekick. Sharon was in disbelief about Barry being dead, but she then pointed the finger at Kareem, but Nancy shot that theory down, explaining the cult leader’s told Richard they were responsible for Barry’s demise.

Side note: these constant overview shots of DC trying to give the viewer the impression they’re in Washington D.C. is taking away from the narrative. Like the scenery doesn’t matter, the story does. Simone and Bobby walked into a flurry of chaos at The White House, just as Lily and Simone found a way to dismantle Allan to get the answers they wanted. Lily straight up asked if Bobby and Simone were sleeping together which she denied. Simone panicked after learning that Eli might have been hurt and pointed the finger straight at Donald, who suddenly became the man in charge.

Donald is NOT the Speaker of the House, that is who takes charge if something happens to the POTUS or the Vice President of the United States. Donald is the Chief of Staff, that’s it people. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that someone infiltrated The Oval and attacked Victoria and Eli in the process. Who else had an axe to grind: HUNTER! Simone and Lily charged in demanding answers which they got as they headed to see Eli and Victoria who were placed into induced comas.

I truly wish the person Hunter had hung was Donald because he is indeed testing my last nerve. Donald refused to tell Priscilla precisely what was going on but asked her to have a chat with Hunter yet again to try to diffuse his rage and antics. The final moments of the episode witnessed Simone get a little bit of revenge on Victoria by inducing her with a drug that would keep her incapacitated much longer than expected. Checkmate as Simone stated. Next week’s episode of “The Oval” looks more wicked than this week, and I cannot wait.