HOLLYWOOD—Last week Simone decided to try to get some revenge on Victoria on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘In Due Time,’ Bobby questioned Simone about Victoria’s sudden change in her vitals, and she was not convincing as a viewer to say the least. Bobby stepped in and gave Victoria meds to stabilize her blood pressure.

Allan. you really have no power over Lily despite Allan giving you the ‘authority’ to control the situation. Lily flirted with Allan and even tried to seduce him. I am truly loving this; I don’t give damn that Lily suddenly has. It is so riveting to watch. Lily picked up on the fact that Allan was trapped by Donald and his machinations just like she was.

Priscilla paid Hunter a visit to chat, and Hunter cleared the room. She fished for info and Hunter didn’t take the bait. Yes, he has indeed wised up. Hunter did drop tea about Victoria’s plans to try to be President of the United States of America, but in doing so he learned a video of Eli and Priscilla sleeping together would be just what he needed to neutralize the situation. In return, Priscilla wanted Hunter to dismantle his ‘Men’ who are armed.

When Hunter stood up it left Priscilla flabbergasted. Yes, I think she has always seen Hunter as the enemy, but now things have changed with him revealing Victoria and Kyle was poisoning him. She doesn’t like Jason, but she is warming up to Hunter in a way that could be more so about dismantling Victoria, than him.

Richard was in complete disarray when Nancy called, made threats and even sent him video of her sleeping with his father. Yeah, this is a wicked side of Nancy that is just nasty and cruel. Sharon tried to calm Nancy, but got her head bit off in the process. Max questioned Alonzo’s loyalty, but he stood firm in noting he is on Max’s side, and they should talk, just not at work. Priscilla arrived and spilled to Max that Jason trusts Sam and wants to speak to him, but she has to ensure Sam is not aware of it directly. This could be vital to getting Jason to turn on his father and to blow things up.

Dale and Sharon commiserated about Kareem and his possible connection to Barry’s death, in addition to their predicament. Dale is seriously a gossip as he spilled everything to Sharon, and I just realized what just unfolded the last season took place in an entire day! Are you freaking kidding me? Hunter never planned to kill Eli and Victoria he just wanted to scare them. Jason started to talk a little too much and Hunter intervened to prevent him from incriminating himself. Aaron picked up on it instantly and made sure to inform Hunter that he found a lot of disturbing things in that secret passageway; notably porn and other stuff Jason had been hiding. When Aaron is concerned about your son’s actions, that says a lot, Hunter.

Eli and Victoria were both awaken by the doctors, and Eli spilled to Simone that it was Hunter who tried to kill them, while Victoria went right back to her wicked ways cussing out people and demanding to be released despite doctor’s orders to remain in bed and rest. Allan received another call where Dale was ready to disclose the big secret that involves Kyle. Look already, just reveal it to the viewers because I am tired of waiting. Allan immediately hung up as Kyle entered his office and tried to grasp what was being said.

Kyle was indeed worried as he spilled that information to Donald who was sitting in The Oval like he was President of the United States. Donald was way too comfy for my liking. Donald and Kyle decided to get hot and heavy in The Oval, and what a surprise when both were busted in the act. Yes, Eli, Simone and Sam witnessed Donald and Kyle in the act and that little secret of yours, Donald, is OUT! I cannot wait till next week to see how this explodes especially with Priscilla revealing to Hunter that Donald is gay.