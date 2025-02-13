HOLLYWOOD—Last week things ended with a tense moment on “The Oval” with Hunter and his team invading the Presidential Oval as Eli and Victoria were having breakfast. This week’s episode, ‘Power Play,’ witnessed Hunter not messing around as he showed Victoria he is not one to mess around. He had one of his guards knock Victoria out with a gun. Eli seemed to be frightened to the core as he tossed his weight around about Hunter’s role in Jason’s plight.

Yeah, Jason your dad was just as guilty as Victoria and Eli needs to bring that evidence to the table and expose Hunter for who he truly is. Max tried his best to convey to Bobby that he has been bugged by Eli and Kyle. Bobby wasn’t picking up the subtle clues, but eventually caught on and played along. Things got interesting when Donald strolled in with Lily, trying to act like his marriage is legit (and we all know it is not).

How did Donald’s latest puppet, Agent Kane NOT hear the melee taking place in The Oval, as Max took over his shift guarding the President. Priscilla tried to speak to Eli, but Max forbid it, then Donald tried to speak to him and it was forbidden as well. The Max and Priscilla convo was dragged longer than it needed to be for my liking. I did love seeing Lily back in the mix though. Dale reached out to Allan and spilled that Richard fatally stabbed his father and that Nancy purchased him a car. Dale is a little gossip and it’s about to create a big mess he did not expect.

Bobby exposed to Simone that he was bugged and that only tempted her to flirt even more with her ‘toy.’ The acting in that scene was not top tier just saying. Lily spied on Donald and Kyle’s conversation learning that Bobby was bugged and that Kyle has been listening in to Allan’s conversations, unaware that Dale was on the receiving end. Donald was intrigued by Richard’s situation, but Lily spilled that tea to Allan to make him aware to be careful.

Nancy has lost her mind, just tossing random money out to strangers and spending lavishly without a care in the world. Lily picked up Richard’s energy after hearing what Kyle spilled. Rather she warns him with what has yet to transpire. Wow, that is all I could say after Sharon, who has been MIA for quite some time, was back in the mix arriving at Richard and Nancy’s house. She contacted Dale who deflected about Kareem and Barry, even though he knows the truth.

I think the final moments of the episode were fantastic. It was so great seeing Hunter call Donald who thought he was upstairs still. Donald was shaking in his boots, and I have been waiting for this moment for seasons. Donald is such a wuss and when Hunter spilled, he knew Donald was engaged in treason as well as Victoria and Eli, his alarm bells rang. It wasn’t until Hunter confirmed he was in the actual Oval that Donald panicked.

The episode culminated with Eli and Victoria getting hung at Hunter’s orders. However, the show wouldn’t kill Victoria right? I think Eli could be a possible goner, but there is no way the Ice Queen is about to be taken out this soon. I am so ready for next week’s episode of “The Oval” to see what other fallout transpires.