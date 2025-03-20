HOLLYWOOD—It was a midseason finale that I did not expect. Yes, all the chaos came to a head on “The Oval” this week, with the episode, ‘Seeing Is Believing.’ For this to be a break from the series, how can you have the primary character, Hunter Franklin, not even make an appearance. Yeah, this was a bit of a dud, and a drag for me because nothing all that exciting unfolded as a viewer.

I’m sorry I am so over the Richard and Nancy storyline. Both of those characters can go; they bring nothing to the narrative that makes me want to continue watching, I’m sorry that is just how I feel, and nothing is going to change that for me. Richard was taken to jail, Sam warned Nancy not to do this, as she tossed his affair with Priscilla in his face. Sorry Sam, you didn’t cheat on your wife and it’s time for you to stop acting like their shouldn’t be a consequence for you doing it.

Victoria was not pleased with Eli dismissing her and aired her grievances to Donald, who is running around doing a bit of nothing. Like Victoria, please STOP TALKING ABOUT YOUR FATHER! I’m so sick of hearing about this guy, but the audience is not getting to see them or the level of power they wield. Dale did learn really quick not to test Sam who threatened to unleash his pimp on him if he talked about what happened with Richard, Nancy and Richard’s father. Dale fled in a tizzy, as he spilled to Sharon a bit about his dicey past.

Eli and Simone had a war of words as he planned a strike attack to get Hunter and his team out of the Oval. Simone called it like she sees it as it relates to her husband freezing up during tense moments. Eli struck back talking about Simone and her affair with Bobby, which led to her slapping him. Look, you’re both cheating on one another, so you’re even. Bobby decided to stand up to Eli, but did he really? Simone aired her grievances to Priscilla, but they were interrupted by Lily, as all 3 ladies compared notes on Bobby. Look, Bobby is a man whore, and he should just admit it the sooner he does it the better.

Lily spilled her entire history with Bobby to the other ladies who were surprised to hear that Bobby was indeed in love with Lily, but her decision to stand by Donald killed their love affair. I’m hoping this opens Simone’s eyes to steer clear of Bobby because she’s playing in dangerous waters. Bobby did tattle on himself as it pertains to Simone, but caught himself, but it was already too late if you ask me. Max got a chuckle out of the vents, but Bobby did not.

Allan received a call from Dale who begged him to stay at his place but guess who was eavesdropping on that conversation: Kyle. Donald interrupted and posed questions: but this guy is not even in power anymore so I wish people would stop acting like he has some unbelievable amount of power. The final moments of the episode witnessed Sam visiting Richard at the police station and letting him know that he is handling things, but if he does this it will hurt Nancy. Richard did not care and pushed for Sam to make the move.

Nancy was concerned when she spotted Sam at the station and continued to chat with Sharon about the situation. Sam called Sharon to see if Nancy was willing to step down, but she wasn’t. That resulted in Nancy and Sharon being questioned by the Assistant District Attorney who placed Nancy under arrest for murdering her father-in-law. Yeah, we all know Sam had a role in providing that doctored video. He warned his pal, she didn’t listen though. With that said, I expect “The Oval” to be back much sooner than later, as it tends to be the case with its mid-season finales.