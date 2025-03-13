HOLLYWOOD—We picked up where things left off on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘The Breaking Point’ continued the melee involving Richard choking Nancy, and Sharon and Dale doing their best to try to break it up. Nancy threatened to call the police on her hubby, and this is perhaps the saddest fight I have ever seen because it is obvious these two still love one another.

Priscilla brought Donald to see Hunter, and guns were drawn. Donald was tackled by Aaron and placed into a cheer with lasers ready to take him out. He was scared and he begged for forgiveness. Hunter wanted Donald to arrange a meeting with Eli, Simone and Victoria, but with no security. There was a moment when I thought Hunter might allow Jason to unleash his frustration on Donald, but it was just a ruse to scare him.

Donald found him accosted by Victoria who demanded to see Hunter, but he pushed her to the side. She did disclose it was never romantic with Eli it was all business for her to get that power as the First Lady. Victoria, you had that with Hunter. Sharon alerted Sam about the shenanigans at Richard and Nancy’s place, and he planned to stop by when possible.

Allan and Lily continued to flirt, as they discussed their predicament involving Donald. Max alerted Sam about the situation involving Jason. That prompted Sam to give Jason a call to pose a few questions. Jason made it clear he can escape his situation if he pleases, but the call had to be killed before it could be traced.

I must admit this bickering with Richard and Nancy has gotten to the point where I don’t even care anymore. Unless it propels some sort of narrative, why are we spending so much time on this. Simone and Eli refused to speak with Hunter without security after Donald brought his proposal. Eli threatened to utilize the National Guard to remove Hunter from upstairs. Eli is not equipped to be President of the United States; he is just way too soft. Eli did not expect Hunter to reveal that he understands he’s been sleeping with Victoria. That is some major leverage.

The final moments of the episode returned where it started, but with Sam intervening regarding Nancy and Richard. Threats continued to be levied, before the police made their arrival. Sam tried to intervene but had no pull. Richard was arrested for attacking Nancy and stabbing his father. Dale and Sharon were flabbergasted, but Nancy was pleased.

Gotta admit this was a bit of a dull episode to say the least, but next week, it looks like the war between Nancy and Richard gets worse, as Richard plans to turn the tables on Nancy with Sam’s help. Until then “The Oval” fanatics!