UNITED STATES—The People’s Convoy 2022, commenced on Wednesday, February 23, from Adelanto Stadium and Event Center in Adelanto, California.

The truckers will be joining others in the convoy as they travel to Washington DC through 11 states including Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Maryland.

The truckers will be covering approximately 2,600 miles before arriving at their destination on March 5, the day President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his State of the Union address.

Some truck drivers stated, they want to “Get our country back.” “We want our voices heard,” another driver told reporters.

Marcus Summers, a veteran from Millersburg, Ohio is one of the organizers. He told FreightWaves.com that he expected close to 1,000 tractor-trailers.

“It’s called the People’s Convoy because this is for every red-blooded person with a heartbeat that is concerned about our freedoms. That’s the purpose of this convoy is our freedoms are being stripped away from us—The freedom to choose and not have the vaccine forced upon us or to have to wear masks,” said Summers.

The truckers are asking for President Biden’s State of Emergency regarding COVID-19 be lifted.

“The message of The People’s Convoy is simple. The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially,” a press release from the People’s Convoy reads.

Participants for the Peoples Convoy are working with local, state, and national law enforcement on all planned stops and the routes they will be taking. Another group of truckers left Pennsylvania on February 23. They are not associated with the People’s Convoy heading to the U.S. Capitol.